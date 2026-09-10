Want an 80s Bollywood look? Try these 5 ChatGPT prompts to transform your photo

New Delhi:

ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot from OpenAI, is again making waves with its viral trend. This time it is all about retro looks—with all those puffy bright outfits, wavy hair, bold accessories, and aesthetic backgrounds. You might have seen those in the old albums that are kept somewhere in your home. These AI photo-editing trends never go to waste, and at present, everyone seems to be obsessed with the 1980s.

People are getting their creative sides out with ChatGPT as they use prompts that turn regular photos into vintage Bollywood portraits, posters, and more to look like they have certainly lived in that era.

But there are ways to use the prompt correctly, or your photo might not turn out as expected. You need to use the prompts with proper description and not just about clothing. You need to add information about the kind of lighting, colours, background, and characteristics of an authentic 1980s photograph which you desire in your AI photo.

Users can simply upload their photo and customise the prompt according to the kind of Bollywood-inspired look they want. We are sharing some of the ChatGPT prompts with you to create your photo just like you wanted—without any mistakes. Just copy and paste these prompts along with your clear photo

How to create an 80s Bollywood look with ChatGPT

Start with a well-lit, high-quality photo. Let ChatGPT know you want to keep your actual face and identity but completely switch up everything else, like:

The styling

The scene

The background

Want to go for full-on glam? Then you may add a dramatic movie-poster look or something more casual.

Give these five prompts a shot:

1. Classic 80s Bollywood star

Prompt:

"Using my uploaded photo, transform me into an iconic 1980s Bollywood movie star. Preserve my facial features, skin tone and recognisable identity. Give me an authentic 80s hairstyle, glamorous Indian outfit, statement jewellery and dramatic Bollywood styling. Use warm vintage colours, soft studio lighting, subtle film grain and the look of an authentic 1980s Indian cinema photograph."

2. Retro Bollywood movie poster

Prompt:

"Turn my uploaded photo into a dramatic 1980s Bollywood movie poster. Keep my face and identity recognisable, but give me a classic retro hairstyle, bold period fashion and expressive cinematic styling. Add hand-painted poster aesthetics, slightly faded colours, dramatic lighting, vintage typography-inspired composition and authentic 80s Indian film-poster texture."

3. 80s Bollywood glamour portrait

Prompt:

"Reimagine my uploaded photo as a glamorous Bollywood star portrait from 1985. Preserve my identity and facial structure. Style me with bold 1980s Indian fashion, statement accessories, voluminous hair and classic studio makeup. Use direct flash, analogue film grain, slightly faded colours and a vintage studio backdrop to make it look like a genuine photograph from the era."

4. Retro film scene

Prompt:

"Use my uploaded photo to create a cinematic 1980s Bollywood film scene. Keep my face, skin tone and identity recognisable. Dress me in authentic 80s Indian fashion with era-appropriate hair and accessories. Place me on a colourful Bollywood film set with dramatic lighting, soft focus, analogue grain and slightly faded colours, as if photographed during the making of an Indian movie in the mid-1980s."

5. Old-school Bollywood superstar

Prompt:

"Transform my uploaded photo into an old-school Bollywood superstar from the 1980s. Preserve my recognisable facial features and natural appearance while changing the hairstyle, clothing and surroundings to match the decade. Use bold colours, expressive silhouettes, statement accessories, vintage Indian fashion and classic studio photography. Add realistic analogue grain, direct flash, subtle colour fading and a nostalgic 1980s film-camera look."

What makes these AI edits viral?

These photos are all about details. The best prompts go beyond just clothes. Users talk about lighting, colour palettes, backgrounds, and every little thing that makes a snapshot scream “1980s Bollywood.”

You can be in that frame by just uploading a good, clear photo, which could tailor the prompt to match your desired look- whether you want to look like a movie star or channel that retro studio style, or would like to look just like your parents – it has got you.

Why do these prompts work for anyone?

When you want a retro makeover, details really count. It’s not enough to say you want an “80s photo”—describing the film grain, direct flash, faded colours, era-specific hair and fashion, and old-school studio lighting helps AI create photos that actually feel like they belong in the past.

You can customise these prompts even more, too. Mention a year, a specific outfit, a famous backdrop, or a particular vibe—like “1982 Mumbai film studio shot” or “1988 Bollywood magazine cover”—and really dial in the look you want. That’s how you get AI edits that don’t just look old, but tell a story.

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