What 'shocked' Abhijeet Dipke said before being detained by police from flight | Watch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police shortly after landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Videos shared by the outfit showed police personnel entering the aircraft before passengers began deboarding.

The three had travelled to Delhi to participate in the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A senior Delhi Police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the Southwest district police had been deployed at the airport. CJP's head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh, was also detained earlier on Saturday.

Video police entering flight to detain CJP leaders

A video posted on the CJP's official X handle showed police personnel entering the aircraft through the staircase passage as Dipke said officers had come to take the party's leaders into custody.

"We had just landed, but police officers are now trying to pick us up from the aircraft itself. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done, this is dictatorship," he is heard saying in the video.

As the officers entered the aircraft and approached the leaders' seats, Dipke and others were heard raising slogans, including "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Inquilab Zindabad".

Dipke further told the cops that he is here to get arrested and not afraid of the police.

The CJP founder also claimed that the action was inconveniencing fellow passengers and told the officers, "I have come here to be arrested.”

In another video, police personnel were heard saying they were not arresting the leaders and urging them to cooperate.

In a statement, the CJP strongly condemned the detention of Dipke, Das and Ranka immediately after their flight landed in Delhi, describing the action as “authoritarian” and alleging that it violated their “freedom of movement”.

The party also termed the action a "pre-planned interception" as its leaders sought to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration against the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR exercise.

Delhi turned into a fortress, thousands detained

More than 1500 suspected protesters were detained from various parts of the national capital by Delhi Police as part of precautions taken in view of the protest call at Jantar Mantar.