CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Detentions rise to 1500 as police begin crackdown on protesters across Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

Authorities have tightened security at sensitive locations, including the city's borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Entry and exit at 45 Delhi Metro stations have also been restricted as police step up efforts to prevent an unauthorised gathering and maintain law and order amid fears of large-scale mobilisation.

The extensive security arrangements were put in place after Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice and alleged non-compliance with rules during an earlier protest.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the situation. Security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness and response mechanisms.

For closer monitoring, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, each under the supervision of senior police officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said on Friday that the application seeking permission for the October 10 protest was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed demonstration. She said the prescribed notice period was at least 10 days. Police also cited alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration.

As part of the security measures, entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed from Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the restrictions will remain in force on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will continue to be available at the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.

Rail services are also expected to be affected, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reportedly cancelled.

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