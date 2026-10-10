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CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Detentions rise to 1500 as police begin crackdown on protesters across Delhi

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates: A massive turnout is expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar today, for which Delhi has been placed under tight security. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Delhi turns into a fortress in preparation for CJP's protest call at Jantar Mantar
Delhi turns into a fortress in preparation for CJP's protest call at Jantar Mantar Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Delhi has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

Authorities have tightened security at sensitive locations, including the city's borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Entry and exit at 45 Delhi Metro stations have also been restricted as police step up efforts to prevent an unauthorised gathering and maintain law and order amid fears of large-scale mobilisation.

The extensive security arrangements were put in place after Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice and alleged non-compliance with rules during an earlier protest.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the situation. Security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness and response mechanisms.

For closer monitoring, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, each under the supervision of senior police officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said on Friday that the application seeking permission for the October 10 protest was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed demonstration. She said the prescribed notice period was at least 10 days. Police also cited alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration.

As part of the security measures, entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed from Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the restrictions will remain in force on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will continue to be available at the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.

Rail services are also expected to be affected, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reportedly cancelled.

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Security stepped up ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar today: Check what's open, what's closed

 

Live updates :CJP Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest October 10

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  • 10:23 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Number of detentions rise to 1500

    Delhi Police has so far detained a total of 1500 people from across the national capital in its crackdown ahead of CJP's protest call at Jantar Mantar. 

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh backs CJP

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the country had been turned into a “cantonment” to protect one person, alleging that Delhi had been shut down and trains arriving in the national capital had been stopped. He described the situation as worse than the Emergency and said the Aam Aadmi Party was supporting the CJP’s protest.

    “Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to us to reach Jantar Mantar. We will go ahead with the protest, no matter what action they take,” Singh said.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CJP's legal head detained

    Cockroach Janta Party's legal head Ratna Singh has also been detained from his residence in Delhi.

    With inputs from Shoaib Raza

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained ahead of CJP protest

    YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 at around 7:10 am on Saturday, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

    Rathee was expected to participate in the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He had been consistently expressing support for the CJP protest, according to the information available.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Police starts detaining protesters

    Several protesters have been detained on Ferozeshah Road as Delhi Police stepped up security ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The first barricading point has been set up around 500 metres from the protest site to prevent demonstrators from moving towards the venue.

    Around 500 people arriving in separate groups from different locations have been detained, according to the information provided. Police have also arrested 50 people described as having criminal backgrounds.

    For security and crowd management, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with a designated detention centre for each zone. Detention centres have been set up at stadiums across Delhi to accommodate those detained during the security operation.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Police expects 7,000 protesters, personnel advised to exercise restraint

    Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday for the planned demonstration, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said.

    During a briefing ahead of the protest, police personnel were instructed not to react to provocative acts by demonstrators and to remain calm while managing the situation, officials said.

    According to sources, Delhi Police has made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be permitted. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to participate in the protest and take them to designated detention centres.

    Sources also said action could be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or instigate a confrontation. Any such action would depend on the circumstances, they added.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Lockdown-like situation at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street

    At the Shangri-La Hotel roundabout on Janpath Road, beyond Ashoka Road, protesters will not be allowed to move further towards the protest site. This is the same roundabout where Rahul Gandhi was stopped earlier. Security has been tightened, with police personnel from 15 districts and paramilitary forces, including the BSF and CRPF, deployed in the area. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on social media amid the CJP's call for a protest today, for which permission has been denied.

    At the Jantar Mantar entry point, security has been strengthened with five layers of barricading. Delhi Police and BSF personnel have been deployed, and entry into the protest area is being restricted. The heavy barricading is part of the security arrangements ahead of the planned CJP demonstration. 

    At the Parliament Street roundabout, just ahead on Ashoka Road, buses have been stationed near the Election Commission of India office. CRPF personnel are conducting patrols in the area, while police officials are briefing personnel outside the Election Commission's main gate. 

    Reported by Abhay Parashar

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Security stepped up at Noida-Delhi Chilla border

    Security has been tightened along the Delhi-Noida border ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Police personnel have been deployed at Chilla Border to monitor movement and maintain law and order.

     
  • 7:48 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Police personnel with body cameras deployed at protest sites

    Delhi Police personnel have been equipped with body cameras mounted on their uniforms. The cameras are designed to function even in low-light conditions, allowing officers to record incidents during security deployments.

    The move comes amid recent incidents of alleged assault and misbehaviour with police personnel during protests. Incidents involving clashes with police were reported during the CJP protest on July 20 and a recent Congress demonstration, prompting the use of body cameras to record such encounters and help establish the sequence of events.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Traffic diversions in Delhi due to CJP protest: Check routes to avoid

    Traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place at 30 key locations across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

    In central Delhi, the affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place.

    Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Chelmsford Road and Sansad Marg intersections with Connaught Place's outer circle, the Barakhamba Road intersection, and the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction.

    Other affected locations include the Chelmsford Road-Connaught Place outer circle intersection, Bharion Road-Mahatma Gandhi Marg intersection, Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Madarsa T-point, Samrat Hotel roundabout and the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing.

    The underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, along with the Ring Road-San Martin Marg intersection, are also among the locations where traffic restrictions may affect commuters, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Metro shuts 45 stations ahead of CJP protest

    Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, has been closed from Friday night till further notice.

    Earlier, 57 metro stations were listed to be closed.

    According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), restrictions will also continue on October 10, with interchange facility remaining available at all the affected stations except for the New Delhi metro station.

    Other prominent stations where entry and exit gates will remain closed include Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

    The list also includes Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium, among others

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Markets around Jantar Mantar to remain shut amid security measures

    Several markets in central Delhi, including Connaught Place, Palika Market, Janpath and Khan Market, are expected to remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

    However, traders in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk said their markets would remain open as usual, despite the possibility of disruptions due to heightened security and restrictions at several metro stations.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi Police cites 'serious' law-and-order concerns in denying permission for CJP protest

    Delhi Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, citing the risk of "serious" law-and-order problems and inconvenience to the public.

    In a letter addressed to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi district, said allowing the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    'Entire India is Jantar Mantar': CJP leader hits out at transport curbs

    CJP co-convenor Saurav Das has criticised the transport restrictions imposed ahead of the party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, saying the curbs would only turn the entire country into a protest site.

    "For how long will you stop the trains? Or the flights? Or the buses?" Das said in a post on X. "The government has not just ensured entire Delhi becomes Jantar Mantar but entire India does. All that protesters are asking is that they be heard!"

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heads to Delhi for Jantar Mantar protest

    Cockroaches are mobilising for the protest. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Mumbai airport to board a flight to Delhi for the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. He is expected to arrive in the national capital by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

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CJP Protest Delhi Protest Jantar Mantar Abhijeet Dipke
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