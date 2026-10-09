Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best smartphone deals under Rs 20,000

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 is live and offering some serious deals on smartphones, electronics and many home appliances. So if you are planning to upgrade your gadget, then this is the time. Customers can upgrade their smartphone without spending more than Rs 20,000, as the leading brands like iQOO, Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung and more are offering huge price cuts along with bank offers.

The prices you see are not the whole story either. By applying bank offers, exchanging your old smartphone, or getting an extra coupon, you will knock the price down even more. Here is a quick look at some deals that you want to check out on the e-commerce portal:

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G: Now Rs 19,497 (was Rs 33,999). A solid deal if you are looking for a balance of performance and price. Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Rs 14,497 (down from Rs 26,999). Hard to beat if you are aiming for something under Rs 15,000. OnePlus N6x: Available at Rs 19,999 (marked down from Rs 29,999). A popular device, especially at this price tag. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Rs 16,998 (was Rs 19,999). Samsung is known for solid software and display. OnePlus N6 Lite: Priced at Rs 15,999 (down from Rs 24,999). For those who want OnePlus without the premium tag. Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition: Also at Rs 15,999 (was Rs 29,999). Another wallet-friendly 5G option.

Extra savings on top

SBI card holders can grab an instant discount (up to 10 per cent). So, if you plan to trade in your older phone, then you could reduce the price even further. There are no-cost EMI options, coupon discounts on select models, and cashback offers if you use Amazon Pay. Basically, the deals stack up if you pay attention.

Things to keep in mind before you buy a new device

Double-check the final price once your extras are applied, as your actual total depends on the cards, coupons, and exchange offers you qualify for.

Check the features and availability before you hit ‘buy’, because original prices often swing from recent selling rates.

Take a minute to read the fine print so you know exactly what you are getting.

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