Samsung Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro and S27 Ultra prices leaked ahead of 2027 launch

Samsung is set to launch the new Galaxy S27 series in the first quarter of 2027, and there are multiple leaks already floating online, showcasing and sharing insights about the fresh leaks spilling the beans on both pricing and display details. The handset will be rolled out worldwide, and the company has not officially said a word.

Online leaks hint at four upcoming models this time: Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro (a brand-new addition), and the top-end S27 Ultra.

Expected price tag for the new Galaxy S27 series

According to leaker Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) on X, the Galaxy S27 should start at USD 899 in the US and South Korea (that’s roughly Rs 87,000).

In other markets, though, it jumps to USD 999 (about Rs 97,000).

The S27+ is tipped to land at USD 1,099 (Rs 1,06,000) in the US and Korea, but will likely cost USD 1,199 (Rs 1,16,000) elsewhere.

The newcomer, Galaxy S27 Pro, could be USD 1,299 (Rs 1,26,000) in the US and USD 1,399 (Rs 1,35,000) globally.

As for the headliner, the S27 Ultra, expect a lofty USD 1,399 (Rs 1,35,000) in the US, USD 1,499 (Rs 1,45,000) in Korea, and between 1,499–1,549 (Rs 1,45,000 to Rs 1,50,000) in some markets.

Just remember that these conversions are rough estimates, not the final price tags for India.

Specifications

On the display front, the leaks suggest that the standard Galaxy S27 will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S27+ will feature a 6.7-inch display, both using Samsung’s M14+ luminescent technology.

The Galaxy S27 Pro will come in at a 6.47-inch display, while the Ultra maxes out at a huge 6.9 inches, with these two models reportedly getting the next-gen M16 display material. None of these details is set in stone yet, so expect official confirmation only closer to launch.

And under the hood?

Rumours have it some S27 models will run on Samsung’s new Exynos 2700 chip, with the company ramping up 2nm processor production by 10 per cent over last year’s Exynos 2600. But again, Samsung has not released any specs or launch dates – yet.

More leaks and teasers are sure to surface in the coming months as the big reveal gets closer.

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