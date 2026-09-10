WhatsApp wants to go beyond UPI payments with ‘Programmable’ transactions

New Delhi:

WhatsApp wants to do more than just handle UPI payments in India. Meta’s pushing for a smarter, more “programmable” payments experience—one that taps into things like your transaction history, what you’re trying to do, and the community context around each interaction. The goal? Make payments feel smoother and more in tune with how people actually use WhatsApp.

At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Shweta Bajpai, Meta’s Director of Finserv, Technology, Services, and Payments, mentioned WhatsApp has become India’s seventh-largest UPI player. That’s a serious milestone. But the next step isn’t just about adding more features—it’s about connecting payment tools to the real-life context each user brings to every transaction.

WhatsApp already offers several payment features

WhatsApp already lets people split bills, pay utilities, use UPI Lite, and set up recurring payments—all straight from their chat window. Meta thinks these features really shine when combined with the information WhatsApp already collects: who you talk to, your payment history, and what you actually intend to do.

Bajpai explained that Meta’s team is figuring out how to use this mix—your history, friends, communities, and intent—to make transactions reliable and easy. Instead of treating each payment as a one-off task, WhatsApp could guide users through the process, understanding why and how they want to pay.

Meta sees context as the next payment opportunity

Meta sees context as a huge opportunity here. It’s not about throwing more payment tools into the app; it’s about connecting them in smart ways that reflect real needs and behaviors. Imagine WhatsApp nudging you to pay for something with friends based on your past interactions or streamlining regular payments because it knows your routine.

Bajpai sees this as the “next extension” of WhatsApp’s payments journey. Soon, WhatsApp could become a place where payments aren’t just initiated but actually finished—right in sync with your chat, your plans, and your communities.

WhatsApp’s massive user base could help

WhatsApp's massive user base gives Meta a big edge. People already use it constantly, both in India and around the world. According to Bajpai, the payment infrastructure is already there. Now Meta just needs to bridge the gap between payments and everyday WhatsApp interactions.

If they pull it off, WhatsApp could transform from a simple UPI platform into a broader hub for recurring and context-driven financial transactions—making money moves feel as natural as texting your friends.

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