Rohit Sharma refuses to comment on ODI World Cup 2027 plans, keeps door open

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rohit Sharma has declined to commit himself to India’s 2027 World Cup campaign. He left his international future open as questions continue to grow over his place in the ODI team. When the Mumbai cricketer was asked directly about his intentions during an event, the former India captain noted that he hasn’t quite made up his mind and will decide accordingly.

“October 2027 is far away; we will see about it then,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Notably, it was Rohit’s first public comment on the World Cup since reports emerged around India’s ODI series against England in July that the selection committee had considered moving on from him. However, in the final match of the series, the opener smacked 138 runs off 110 balls, which silenced the chatter, before it was picked again ahead of BCCI’s review meeting.

It was widely reported that the selection committee wants to move on from him and give enough opportunity to Jaiswal to prepare for the marquee tournament, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

That possibility changed following comments from Devajit Saikia. The BCCI secretary publicly indicated that Rohit would not retire after the Lord’s fixture, keeping the situation unresolved. After the BCCI review meeting, he assured again by stating that the cricketer is in fine form right now and there’s no reason for the selectors to consider otherwise.

Rohit takes dig at non-committal jibe

Last year, chief selector Ajit Agarkar made a bold claim in the press conference, stating that both Rohit and Virat Kohli are non-committal about the 2027 ODI World Cup. Neither of the players commented on the matter before Rohit finally took a dig by wearing a ‘Non Commital?’ T-shirt during a promo for his upcoming television show.

The 39-year-old was only promoting his show, but the imprints on the T-shirt made the video go viral on social media.

Apart from Rohit, Kohli also took a jibe at all the reports during the IPL. He confirmed to be mentally ready for the ODI World Cup, despite the chief selector questioning his dedication and preparation for the event.

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