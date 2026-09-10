iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17e prices increased by up to Rs 65000: Discontinued iPhone 17 Pro models

New Delhi:

Apple just hiked the prices on a bunch of older iPhones in India, right after rolling out the new iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. If you were eyeing at last year’s iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, or the budget-friendly iPhone 17e, then you need to pay a lot more now. The highest price hit took place to the top featured iPhone Air, which is now priced at Rs 65,000 more than earlier.

New price breakup

First, the iPhone 17

When it launched last September, the 256GB version started at Rs 82,900.

Now, after a massive Rs 17,000 price jump, it’s Rs 99,900.

The 512GB model used to be Rs 99,900, and now it’s gone up even more, hitting Rs 1,24,900.

Apple has not listed the new 1TB price yet, but if these increases are any indication, it will not be cheap.

iPhone 17 Launch Price New Price 256GB Rs 82,900 Rs 99,900 512GB Rs 99,900 Rs 1,24,900

About iPhone Air

This one has taken the biggest leap. It’s Apple’s thinnest iPhone, and at launch, the 256GB model was Rs 1,19,900, and now it is Rs 1,49,900.

The 512GB version jumped from Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,74,900.

And the 1TB variant has shot up from Rs 1,59,900 to an eye-watering Rs 2,24,900. That’s a Rs 65,000 hike, one of the steepest Apple’s ever done for an Indian release.

iPhone Air Launch Price New Price 256GB Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,49,900 512GB Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,74,900 1TB Rs 1,59,900 Rs 2,24,900

Then there’s the iPhone 17e. Apple pitched this one as the “affordable” alternative, launching it at Rs 64,900 this March. Now it starts at Rs 84,900, which is Rs 20,000 more, making the price gap between the 17e and mainstream iPhones a lot smaller.

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max discontinued

After the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, Apple has pulled off the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max from their online store.

This is their typical act, as they phase out the last-gen Pro models when the new ones arrive- by keeping some older non-Pro options around at new, higher prices.

So, why did Apple do this?

The price hike for the iPhone 17 series model, just after launching the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup, dropped.

Plus, Apple already raised iPhone prices in Japan weeks earlier, hinting that global price bumps were on the horizon.

Overall, if you are buying one of these older iPhones now, you will pay much more than you would have at launch- especially for the top-tier iPhone Air.

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