AirPods 5 launched at Rs 14900 with 50 per cent more ANC, better Live Translation and upgraded Siri AI

New Delhi:

Apple has launched the new AirPods 5 in India, featuring open-ear active noise cancellation (ANC), upgraded sound, and a range of new AI-powered features. Pre-orders are open in India from today itself, and official sales will kick off from September 18 onwards, both online and in stores in India, the US, and over 65 other countries.

The main highlight of the AirPods is the advanced Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation, Adaptive Audio, smarter Siri and tougher durability.

AirPods 5: What’s new?

The AirPods 5 roll out premium perks like ANC in a more affordable package. Apple has added a fresh multi-port acoustic setup and a new Adaptive EQ, so music sounds richer, and voices come through clearer. It has improved Transparency mode, too, so you do not feel cut off from the world.

There are two versions:

The base AirPods 5 cost Rs 14,900

While the AirPods 5 with the Wireless Charging Case comes in at Rs 17,900

The regular ones will give you the main features at a lower price. Go up a notch for more convenience – wireless charging, extra battery, and swipe controls right on the stem.

(Image Source : APPLE)AirPods 5

Best ANC on the market

The AirPods have open-ear ANC, which claims to block 50 per cent more noise when compared to last year’s AirPods 4, which offer adaptive audio, a smarter Transparency mode, and Conversation Awareness that drops your media volume when you start talking.

Personalised Spatial Audio is still here for that theatre-like experience, plus Siri AI that responds to head gestures. And with Live Translation, you can have real-time conversations in different languages, right through your earbuds.

Worried about durability?

Packaging is all fibre-based and ready to toss in your home recycling, but Apple calls it tougher now, as it is more resistant to dust, sweat, and water.

The wireless case charges with an Apple Watch or any Qi setup, plus USB-C.

So how do the AirPods 5 stand against the AirPods 4?

Expect around 50 per cent better noise cancellation

Improved sound

Smoother Transparency mode

The version with wireless charging stretches battery life to 5 hours with ANC (one more than the AirPods 4),

You can hit up to 22 hours by using the charging case with the latest version.

On top of that, you get all the latest Apple Intelligence functions, like head-gesture controls and Live Translation.

Sustainability

Sustainability is a big part of the story this time, too. Apple says AirPods 5 use 40% recycled materials, with the wireless case at 70 per cent recycled plastic and the batteries using only recycled cobalt.

Overall, AirPods 5 bring high-end features like ANC, smarter audio, longer battery life, and fresh AI to a less pricey, open-ear design. If you’ve waited for a meaningful upgrade, this is the one to watch.

ALSO READ:

Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and Watch Series 12: Highlights

Will Tim Cook launch iPhone 18 series on September 9? Here’s who could lead Apple’s big event

Apple CEO John Ternus to earn USD 58 million, Tim Cook’s executive chairman pay revealed