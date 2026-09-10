Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Pro chip, 48MP cameras: Price, specs revealed

New Delhi:

Apple has launched the most awaited iPhone 18 series worldwide and has unleashed the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, skipping the basic iPhone 18 model this time. The major highlights of the devices are the colours and the upgraded Siri and Apple Intelligence features.

Price and variants

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at USD 1,199 (which is around Rs 1,14,000), and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at USD 1,299 (which is roughly around Rs 1,23,000). Both the new phones will be available in four storage variants- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and even 2TB of storage.

Design: New and improved display and smaller Dynamic Island

Talking about the design, the new iPhone 18 series comes with smaller Dynamic Island on the front, which makes it less distracting. The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Pro Max comes with up to 6.9 inches (much bigger in size). Both the Apple handsets will run iOS 27 right out of the box.

Processor: Faster than ever!

Inside, there is Apple’s brand-new 2nm A20 Pro chip, which is claimed to be the fastest iPhone processor yet, with six CPU cores, seven GPU cores, and the company’s homegrown C2 modem.

Photography: Stronger than ever before!

On the back, the device comes with a triple camera setup:

48MP Fusion main camera

48MP ultrawide

a 48MP telephoto with 2x zoom

For selfies and video calls, there’s an 18MP Centre Stage front camera.

Apple is pretty confident to say that these upgrades make this the best iPhone camera system so far.

Battery life is another big selling point

Apple claims that these are the largest batteries they have ever put in an iPhone. The 18 Pro will keep playing video for up to 36 hours, and the Pro Max tops out at 45 hours. On a regular charge, the Pro lasts up to 24 hours, while the Pro Max goes up to 30 hours.

Overall, with a faster-than-ever chipset, better and upgraded battery life, improved and enhanced cameras, and a smaller Dynamic Island which is capable of take three tasks at once- the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series brings a bunch of noticeable updates compared to last year’s models.

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