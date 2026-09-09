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Apple Event 2026 LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max,AirPods 5 and Apple Watch take centre stage

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Updated:

Apple Event 2026 LIVE: John Ternus, the CEO of Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at Apple Event 2026 LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max launches at USD 1199 and USD 1299 respectively. The pre-booking will start from Sep 12, and it will go on sale from Sep 18 onwards.

iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max
iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Image Source : iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max
New Delhi:

Apple event is finally live, and the keynote was made by the new CEO John Ternus, who talked about iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max- both featuring upgraded and smarter Siri. The event will mark the first major product launch under Apple’s new CEO John Ternus, who took over from outgoing chief executive Tim Cook on September 1.

Ternus, 51, joined Apple’s design team in 2001 and steadily rose through the company’s ranks. He eventually took charge of the engineering teams responsible for Apple’s entire product portfolio, including the iPhone, which remains the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Ahead of the event, Ternus described the upcoming showcase as “phenomenal” in his first company-wide email to Apple employees last week. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am local time, or 1700 GMT, in Cupertino.

iPhone 18 series, Fold: What to expect from Apple Event 2026

All eyes are on what is expected to be the biggest attraction at Apple’s event this year — the company’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly dubbed the iPhone Ultra. The launch would mark a major expansion of Apple’s iPhone lineup and its entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Alongside the book-style foldable, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max, new AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 models, as well as updates to its MacBook lineup.

Apple is also expected to introduce the usual performance and camera upgrades across its new iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to feature faster processors and improved front and rear cameras. However, the standard iPhone 18 may not be part of the September launch this year. According to Bloomberg, Apple could instead introduce the iPhone 18, iPhone 18E/SE and a new iPhone Air as part of a spring launch.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch on September 9: 5 Biggest upgrades over iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue colours allegedly leak in video ahead of September 9 event

Apple event on September 9: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and more to launch tomorrow

Live updates :Apple iPhone 18 launch event

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  • 11:06 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AirPods 5: Sound adjusting on the stem as usual

    As liked by the users, the sound adjusting is like usual- swipe up and down on the stem of the buds.

  • 11:05 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AirPods 5 comes with live translation, and is stronger than ever before

    AirPods 5 comes with live translation is a big hit since it got launched. Together with iPhone, the AirPods is a great product. It stand up strong when we speak of durablility- stand tall under rain, sweat and dust.

  • 11:03 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AirPod 5 comes with richer and immersive sound for users

    The new AirPods 5 comes with a richer and more immersive sound experience for the users. It comes with the best ANC feature available to date. It is even more natural than ever. It automatically adjusts to ANC to transparency.

     

  • 11:02 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max launched at USD 1199 and USD 1299 respectively

    Apple iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at Apple Event 2026 LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max launch at USD 1199 and USD 1299, respectively. The pre-booking will start from Sep 12, and it will go on sale from Sep 18 onwards.

  • 10:57 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    iPhone 18 Pro: Upgraded camera features

    Apple’s gearing up to take the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera to the next level. They’re stacking it with new features to put a lot more creative power right in your hands. This time, it’s not just about better photos—the company’s aiming for sharper portraits and clearer audio when you’re shooting.

    More Control for Photos and Video

    Apple’s rolling out a camera system that gives you a tonne of hands-on control. Now you can adjust the shutter speed yourself, which means you can shoot professional-looking videos or get creative with your photography in ways you just couldn’t before.

    Smart Focus Tracking is in the mix, too. It locks onto your subject and keeps it sharp, even if they’re on the move. No more missing the moment because your camera lost focus.

    Portraits That Stand Out

    Portrait mode isn’t just getting a touch-up—it’s getting a real boost. You’ll be able to make your shots look more distinct than ever. Plus, the enhanced editing tools let you fine-tune images once you’ve taken them, so you don’t have to settle for “close enough".

    Customise Photographic Styles

    If you love tweaking the look of your photos, you’re in luck. The Photographic Styles feature offers more ways to customise the vibe of your images, right from the native camera app. Forget jumping into third-party apps—these built-in controls make personalising your photos simple and fast.

  • 10:53 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    iPhone 18 pro comes with new battery design and capabilities

    The iPhone 18 Pro comes with 36 hours of upgraded battery life. In single charge, it delivers up to 24 hours of life.

    On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers 45 hours of usage. It gives 30 hr of usage in a single charge.

    Also, in 5 minutes of wired charging, the handset will deliver up to 6 hours of video playback- good for a short flight.

  • 10:47 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    John Ternus opened the event with iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max

    iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max showcased at the Apple event by John Ternus, which comes with upgraded Siri, that comes with incredible upgrades claims the CEO. Along with the new colour options, the device comes with the new A20 Pro chip.

  • 10:38 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple Intelligence growing and upgrading

    John Ternus talks about the Apple Intelligence bringing powerful capabilities for the next generation iPhone. He talked about how the team works day in and out to make the best use of AI for the best result for the users. 

  • 10:34 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple Event opened by John Ternus

    A teaser shot by iPhone shared as the opening of the event, showcasing the power of the camera. The shots were all about different conditions, different angles and different filters. 

    Followed by John Ternus's opening speech, appreciating the team and their hard work to make the best products. 

     

  • 10:23 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple Park all set for event at 10:30 PM IST: Countdown starts!

    We are officially less than 10 minutes away from Apple’s "Surprise and Shine" event, and the count down has already gone live at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino (California).

    With all eyes on new CEO John Ternus making his debut and unleashing the new iPhone 18 series along with other most anticipated gadgets, rumours state that the iPhone 18 Pro, the foldable iPhone, and smart home devices could be a big surprise from the company.

  • 10:07 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Accessibility: VoiceOver powered by Apple Intelligence

    In May 2026, Apple unleashed the new VoiceOver feature for those who are visually challenged (blind or have low vision). The new Apple Intelligence feature is a personal, private screen reader which will let the user to exactly know what is happening on their iPhone. It helps to easily control and navigate the display through simple gestures and get detailed descriptions of the surroundings to the users, by using Live Recognition.

    In the upcoming iPhone 18 series, we expect the device to feature the Apple Intelligence feature, which could be used by anyone and everyone easily.

  • 9:52 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Apple brought in rival Samsung for its first foldable iPhone

    Apple is reportedly partnering with Samsung to source the foldable OLED display for its first foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Duo. The device is expected to use Samsung’s latest foldable display technology to deliver a smoother, near-seamless crease on the inner screen.

    According to reports, Apple could use a display similar to the panel featured on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung is one of the world’s major OLED display suppliers, and Apple has reportedly renegotiated its deal with the South Korean company to secure more favourable pricing for the OLED panels.

  • 9:50 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Apple iPhone 18 price: What we know so far

    Apple’s iPhone 18 is expected to carry a price tag of around $2,000, which is approximately Rs 1.90 lakh in India. The pricing is among the key details being closely watched as Apple unveils its latest iPhone lineup at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event in California.

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    iPhone 18 features: What to expect from latest lineup

    The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s new M16 display, along with a smaller Dynamic Island for a more streamlined front design. The device is also rumoured to come with a variable-aperture main camera, which could offer greater control over light and depth of field.

    Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on a 2nm process. Other upgrades could include a 24MP front camera, Apple’s C2 modem, and an improved vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for better thermal management during demanding tasks.

    The phone could also feature a simplified Camera Control and a larger battery compared with its predecessor. On the colour front, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be offered in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black and Silver shades.

  • 9:34 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    'Dark Cherry' among anticipated colours for iPhone 18

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have reportedly surfaced online in a range of colour options, with one particular shade -- "Dark Cherry" generating significant buzz on social media.

    The colour has quickly gone viral, largely because of its distinctive tone that appears to sit somewhere between deep red and purple. According to MacRumors, the shade is not quite burgundy, as it leans more towards purple. At the same time, it is redder than a true purple but more violet than a conventional dark red or maroon.

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Apple Event 2026 India time

    For viewers in India, Apple’s September 9 event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST. The event is expected to run for approximately one to two hours, although Apple has not officially confirmed its duration.

    The biggest announcements are expected to focus on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, while Apple’s first foldable iPhone could emerge as one of the event’s biggest surprises.

  • 9:31 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What would be first-ever foldable iPhone called?

    Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its long-rumoured first foldable smartphone. While reports have referred to the device by different names, including iPhone Duo and iPhone Ultra, its final commercial name remains uncertain.

    The foldable iPhone is expected to be among the major announcements at Apple’s event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

  • 9:30 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    All eyes on iPhone Fold which may have a pencil

    Apple’s first book-style foldable iPhone could reportedly launch with Apple Pencil support, reversing earlier reports that the company had dropped plans to bring stylus functionality to its foldable device.

    The foldable, which could be marketed as the iPhone Duo, is reportedly being developed with support for the Apple Pencil. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple was working on a dedicated Pencil designed specifically for the foldable iPhone, with the stylus potentially attaching magnetically to the device’s hinge.

    However, logistical and design challenges were believed to have prompted Apple to abandon the idea. The latest reports now suggest that Apple may have reconsidered the decision and could introduce Pencil support with its first foldable iPhone.

  • 9:23 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    No post on Tim Cook's X page: Will he attend the Apple event?

    As the world is buzzing and eagerly waiting for the Apple event, Tim Cook, the former CEO of Apple, seems to be off the shelf, as he did not post or reshare anything on his official X page (formerly known as Twitter).

    His last post was on his last working day (August 31, 2026), where he stated, "Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!"

     

     

  • 9:19 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple Watch Series 12 to launch tonight: Expectation

    Apple plans to roll out the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 tonight. Bloomberg reported that the new watches will run on a faster chipset and bring new AI tools for health and fitness. 

    So far, Apple has not shared any details about the price or the design yet.

  • 9:16 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    New Apple AirPods 5 to launch tonight: What to expect?

    Apple will be unleashing the new AirPods 5 tonight which will be a new addition to the series. The upgraded version will be arriving after two years since the launch of the AirPods 4 (in 2024). These new entry-level headphones are likely to cost more than the last version due to the upgraded cost of chipsets. 

    Also, the most talked about camera-loaded AirPods- do not expect them this time, as there are no words for the same. Apple might launch them in the 2027 event (as per the rumours).

  • 9:01 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    John Ternus shared a new teaser, just before the Apple event

    John Ternus is at it again—he just shared another video teasing Apple’s upcoming “Surprise and Shine” event. In the clip, a beam of light shoots down and lands on what looks like the rounded corner of a new device. He’s keeping everyone guessing, though. There’s no obvious hint whether it’s the next iPhone or something else entirely. Not long now until we find out.

  • 8:54 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    CEO John Ternus to take the place of Tim Cook this year, will deliver the keynote

    Apple’s keynote draws the world’s attention as Tim Cook opens the event every September. But this year will be different as the buzz will be all around John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple, who is gearing up for his first appearance tonight. People cannot help but wonder what he will bring to the stage.

    Everyone is further talking about the possibility of Apple unveiling its first foldable iPhone Ultra, which is going  to set a new direction for the upcoming lineup. 

  • 8:49 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    What to expect from Surprise and Shine event?

    Every September, Apple unleashes the latest iPhone series along with the entire portfolio update for its gadgets. They roll out their new gadgets, major software updates, watches, AirPods, and sometimes gadgets which are totally fresh for their lineup. There’s always a buzz about what might show up at the event, and this year is no different.

    The real showstopper for this year is said to be the first foldable phone, which is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra. And some even said that it will be aiming at a new design which might look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, but with its own twist.

  • 8:44 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to launch at 'Surprise and Shine' event

    With the launch of Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and more, it is further rumoured that some of the devices from previous series will go off the shelves. Devices like iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be discontinued, and removed from the official website. 

     

  • 8:40 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    iPhone Fold: Book style foldable phone set to launch tonight at Surprise and Shine event

    Joining the race of foldables, this year Apple will be unleashing the book-style fold phone. If the latest leaks are right, you might not get a chance to have your hands on the device, as the fold phone will not be sold outside the States. Hence, you will have to wait just a little longer.

     

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