Apple Event 2026 LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max,AirPods 5 and Apple Watch take centre stage

New Delhi:

Apple event is finally live, and the keynote was made by the new CEO John Ternus, who talked about iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max- both featuring upgraded and smarter Siri. The event will mark the first major product launch under Apple’s new CEO John Ternus, who took over from outgoing chief executive Tim Cook on September 1.

Ternus, 51, joined Apple’s design team in 2001 and steadily rose through the company’s ranks. He eventually took charge of the engineering teams responsible for Apple’s entire product portfolio, including the iPhone, which remains the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Ahead of the event, Ternus described the upcoming showcase as “phenomenal” in his first company-wide email to Apple employees last week. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am local time, or 1700 GMT, in Cupertino.

iPhone 18 series, Fold: What to expect from Apple Event 2026

All eyes are on what is expected to be the biggest attraction at Apple’s event this year — the company’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly dubbed the iPhone Ultra. The launch would mark a major expansion of Apple’s iPhone lineup and its entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Alongside the book-style foldable, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max, new AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 models, as well as updates to its MacBook lineup.

Apple is also expected to introduce the usual performance and camera upgrades across its new iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to feature faster processors and improved front and rear cameras. However, the standard iPhone 18 may not be part of the September launch this year. According to Bloomberg, Apple could instead introduce the iPhone 18, iPhone 18E/SE and a new iPhone Air as part of a spring launch.

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