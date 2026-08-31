iPhone 18 Pro Max launch on September 9: 5 Biggest upgrades over iPhone 17 Pro Max

New Delhi:

Apple is set to launch its flagship handsets on September 9—likely to unleash the new iPhone 18 Pro series. There are even talks about a foldable iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone Fold and new Apple Watches, which will debut at the event.

From a distance, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might look a lot like last year’s model. But what we expect is that it will be the real upgrade in the series.

Here’s what to expect in the upcoming Apple event:

1. The new A20 chip delivers more power

Apple to upgrade to A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. Upgrading from 3nm to 2nm should give you faster speeds and better battery efficiency right out of the gate.

The company is also said to be using advanced chip packaging, putting memory closer to the processor. That means better AI features and smoother multitasking.

2. Bigger battery for longer life

As per the rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with a 5,500 mAh battery, which is said to be a good step up from last year. Match that with the more efficient A20 Pro chip and the latest modem, and you can expect the phone to last longer when gaming, streaming, snapping photos, or handling AI tasks.

3. A smaller Dynamic Island, brighter display

Apple may finally shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro Max by rearranging Face ID components, which means a more usable screen. The display is also getting an upgrade—think higher brightness, better power efficiency, and the same smooth 120Hz ProMotion tech that fans love.

4. Variable-Aperture camera changes the game

Smarter camera hardware in the iPhone 18 Pro Max – as it will stick with its triple 48MP setup but adds a variable-aperture main camera. Unlike the usual fixed lenses, this one adjusts to let in more or less light. So, better low-light shots and more control over your photos. Apple’s also expected to make the Camera Control button easier to use.

5. Apple’s C2 modem promises faster, smarter connectivity

This year, Apple will be dropping in its own C2 modem. The new modem should mean faster, more efficient 5G and improved power management. Satellite connectivity should get better too, along with some privacy upgrades for network location data.

Should you upgrade to a new iPhone 18?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max probably will not turn heads for its design, but the changes behind the scenes sound promising. With a new 2nm processor, a bigger battery, an improved display, a smarter camera, and a faster modem, you are looking at a solid upgrade in actual performance and features.

Of course, these details come from leaks and reports—Apple’s keeping quiet until launch day. So, if you’re on the fence, September 9 will tell you if it’s finally time to make the jump from your iPhone 17 Pro Max.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 18 may look very different with smaller Dynamic Island and more RAM: Expected details

Thinking of buying an iPhone? Here are 5 security features that make it stand out

5 Hidden iPhone features every Indian user must try