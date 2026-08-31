Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football after 2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak

New Delhi:

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has finally drawn the curtain on his extraordinary international career. The Argentina star has announced his retirement from international football, confirming that he will no longer wear the famous blue and white jersey of his country. Messi made the emotional announcement through his official Instagram account, revealing that he had made the decision two days after Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final 2026. However, the Argentine superstar delayed making the decision public because of his father's health.

The announcement marks the end of an international journey that lasted more than two decades and saw Messi experience crushing disappointments before eventually reaching the pinnacle of world football with Argentina.

Messi says farewell after World Cup heartbreak

Messi had hoped to guide Argentina to back-to-back World Cup triumphs after their historic success in 2022. Instead, their campaign ended in a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final. The 39-year-old leaves the international stage after making 207 appearances for Argentina, the second-highest tally in men's international football. He scored 125 goals during his remarkable career for the national team. While the World Cup final defeat was painful, Messi's Argentina story is filled with far more than one disappointing night. His international career included three World Cup final appearances, a World Cup triumph, major individual honours and years of unforgettable moments in the national colours.

What did Messi reveal about his retirement?

Messi revealed that his decision was actually taken shortly after Argentina's loss to Spain. According to his statement, he wrote the words announcing his retirement on July 21, just two days after the World Cup final. However, he chose not to publish the message immediately because of his father's health. Messi's father, Jorge Messi, later passed away in August at the age of 68 following a long illness. The timing gave the announcement an even more emotional dimension, with Messi saying that what happened to his father made him even more certain about the decision he had already reached after the World Cup.

'I have nothing more left to give'

In his farewell message, Messi reflected on the emotions behind his decision and the extraordinary journey he shared with Argentina. "After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts deeply, but I understand that this is the right time. I swear I always gave everything - not just during the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave my all for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," he wrote.

"There is little time left and chapters are beginning to close, and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had; I have nothing more left to give. Besides, there are some great young players coming through who deserve their opportunity," the footballer added.

"Thank you for all the love and support over these 20 years. I will miss hearing you from inside the stadium very much. Now I will be one of you, always supporting and cheering from the outside — in good times and bad, even more so in the bad times. Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and official I had the chance to share this journey with. I am taking with me unforgettable memories and moments," Messia stated.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we could only have dreamed of. It was crazy to experience it all with you. I love you! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let's go, Argentina!" the ace footballer said.

At the end of his statement, Messi explained why the announcement came when it did. "I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my father, I am even more convinced than before," read the statement from Messi on Instagram.

From heartbreak to becoming Argentina's greatest hero

Messi's international career was not always a fairytale. For years, he endured immense pressure while trying to deliver a major international trophy for Argentina. He came agonisingly close at the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina reached the final before losing to Germany. Messi was nevertheless named the tournament's best player and received the Golden Ball.

He later experienced more disappointment before finally ending Argentina's long wait for a major international title. His breakthrough came at the 2021 Copa America, followed by the Finalissima and, most importantly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the 2022 World Cup, Messi was named Player of the Tournament after captaining Argentina to glory. That triumph completed one of the most important chapters of his career and cemented his status as an Argentine football icon.

Messi leaves behind a staggering international record

The numbers tell only part of Messi's story. He finished his Argentina career with 207 appearances and 125 goals, placing him among the most prolific and experienced players in men's international football. He also finishes his World Cup career as the second-highest goalscorer, behind Kylian Mbappe. During the tournament, both Messi and Mbappe surpassed Miroslav Klose's previous record tally.

Messi's individual trophy cabinet is equally extraordinary. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also became synonymous with Barcelona during a glittering club career, but his journey with Argentina ultimately became one of the defining stories of his football life.

A new chapter awaits with Inter Miami

Although Messi has said goodbye to international football, his playing career is not over. The Argentine superstar will continue his career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. That means football fans will still get to watch one of the game's greatest-ever players on the pitch, even though his days representing Argentina have now come to an end. However, for Argentina, the blue and white shirt will soon have to move forward without the man who carried its hopes through generations.