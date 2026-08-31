Google Play to enforce stricter Android app rules from 2027: What developers need to know

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly working on tightening the rules for apps and games on the Play Store – especially when it comes to memory use and performance. The goal is to get rid of apps that hog too much RAM and slow everything down, so Android OS runs smoother on all kinds of devices.

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google broke down what’s coming. They plan to check how much private memory apps eat up when they are running, both in the background and the foreground. The specific memory limits will depend on the device’s power. Low-end phones won’t have the same threshold as high-end ones.

They are also watching how apps handle images—bitmap memory—especially when those images are just sitting in the background or cached. If an app goes overboard with images, it’ll need fixing.

Apps will need better code optimisation

On top of that, Google wants the developers to get serious about code optimisation. Apps will have to hit at least 25 per cent coverage for optimisation, shrinking, and code obfuscation, using tools like R8. If developers ignore these rules, their apps might suffer. Google’s not vague about it: if an app does not meet the new requirements, it could get buried in search results or lose publishing rights altogether. These changes kick in starting February 2027.

Developers will not get left in the dark, though. Google said that it will share more details later this year, giving people time to adjust.

Zero-tap sign-in to make phone transfers easier

There is another new feature on the way: Zero-Tap Sign-In. This one’s for anyone who’s ever groaned about setting up a new phone. Now, apps that require user sign-ins will have to support automatic login restore during phone transfers, thanks to the Android Restore Credentials API. Skip the hassle of signing in everywhere.

Do not support it?

From April 2027, your app could end up less visible—and you might lose full publishing access on the Play Store. Right now, Google’s giving games a pass on this one.

Google gives developers time to prepare

The bigger message here is clear: Google wants faster, leaner, and more user-friendly apps as both hardware and software get more demanding. And while rules might shift as Android evolves, Google promises developers will have enough time to keep up.

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