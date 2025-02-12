Follow us on Image Source : FILE 36 Banned Chinese apps in India, now available on Google Play Store and App Store

Chinese apps make a comeback in India: In 2020, India banned several Chinese apps due to security concerns. However, as relations between India and China have improved, many of these apps have quietly made their way back. Reports indicate that 36 apps have been relisted for iPhone and Android users.

Why were these apps banned?

Following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including UC Browser, Shein, and TikTok, citing security risks. Later in 2022, additional apps, such as PUBG and Garena Free Fire, were also removed from Indian markets. In total, around 200 Chinese apps were blocked over time.

Popular apps that have returned

Many of the previously banned apps are now available again, either under a new brand name or in partnership with Indian companies. Shein, for instance, has re-entered the market in collaboration with Reliance. Other returning apps include:

Xender – A file-sharing app Youku – A streaming platform Taobao – An online shopping portal Tantan – A Chinese dating app MangoTV – An entertainment app

A big relief for iOS and Android users

The reintroduction of these apps is expected to ease the lives of Indian users. With file-sharing, shopping, streaming, and gaming apps back in the market, users will have more options to explore. Some of these apps have returned with a fresh look and rebranding to comply with Indian regulations.

