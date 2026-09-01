Philips S7221 5G set to launch on September 2 with 64MP AI camera, 8GB RAM and more: Price and availability

New Delhi:

Philips is gearing up to launch a new 5G smartphone in India, making another move into the country’s crowded smartphone market. They haven’t announced the phone’s official name yet, but an Amazon microsite spilled the beans on the release date and gave us a first look at the device.

The launch is happening on September 2, and Amazon will be the place to get it. Philips has teased some details already: the phone comes with a high-refresh-rate display, a 64-megapixel AI camera, and a few options for RAM and storage.

Philips 5G phone: Launch date and design

Amazon’s landing page spells it out—Philips is launching their new 5G phone in India on September 2. The images show three colours: Black, Grey and White, but Philips has not given official names to the shades yet.

The phone looks sleek, with rounded corners and a hole-punch display. The bezels are slim all around, giving the screen a pretty modern look.

Flip the phone over, and there’s a raised rectangular camera module on the top left. Inside the module, there are two camera sensors stacked vertically and an LED flash. The Philips logo sits closer to the bottom of the back panel.

120Hz display and 64MP AI camera

Philips is not holding back on the display—the phone sports a 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and animations should look ultra-smooth compared to old-school 60Hz screens.

For cameras, the main sensor comes in at 64 megapixels with AI smarts behind it. Up front, you get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

These specs make it clear: Philips wants this phone to appeal to people who like snapping photos and consuming entertainment on their device.

Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

You’ll have options for memory, too. The phone will come in either 6GB or 8GB RAM, and you can pick 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On top of that, Philips is throwing in dual stereo speakers with Ultra Max audio, promising louder, fuller sound whether you’re watching movies or just listening to music.

IP64 rating and expected name

The new Philips phone also has an IP64 rating, protecting it from dust and splashes—enough to offer some peace of mind for everyday use.

Philips has not made the phone’s name official yet, but an earlier Amazon listing mentioned the Philips S7221. Expect to hear more about the processor, battery, charging, and the price when Philips launches the phone.

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