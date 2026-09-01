Instagram tightens rules for AI profiles: Unlabelled AI accounts could lose recommendation reach

New Delhi:

Instagram just rolled out a new label – what used to be called “AI creator” now goes by “AI-generated profile". The platform wants people to instantly know when a profile belongs to an AI-generated character instead of a real human. This move comes after users said they felt uneasy finding out a profile they thought was real was actually just a product of generative AI.

Furthermore, Instagram plans to crack down on profiles that feature AI-generated people but skip the label. If you do not use the label when you are supposed to, fewer people will see your posts.

Creators can review or remove the label

Here is how it works for creators:

If you used the old ‘AI creator’ label, it will automatically update to ‘AI-generated profile’.

You can check if the label still makes sense for your account and either keep it or remove it if you are no longer using an AI-generated persona.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Instagram AI-generated profile

Unlabelled AI profiles could lose reach

Instagram also clarified that if a user is just using AI to help edit their photos or write captions, then they do not have to turn on this profile label. The label is only for accounts that present a full-on AI-generated person.

If your profile does have an AI-generated character, Instagram wants you to go to your profile settings and turn on “AI-generated profile.” Then the label will show up on your profile and next to your content, unless it’s already marked as AI-created elsewhere.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Instagram AI-generated profile

Creators can appeal recommendation restrictions

Here’s the tough-love part: if you add the label yourself, your reach stays the same. But if you skip it and Instagram’s systems spot your AI-generated profile, they will limit your reach, and users will get notified.

The user will see inside Account Status if you lost recommendation eligibility, so you are not left guessing what happened.

If you think Instagram made a mistake, you will get two options.

Add the label, or appeal the restriction.

Even Instagram admits their systems are not perfect, so if you get flagged unfairly.

You can push back and try to get your reach restored.

All of this lines up with Instagram’s bigger push for clear labelling as more AI-generated content pops up on the platform. The goal’s simple: more transparency, fewer surprises.

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