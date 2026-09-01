India announce squad for Afghanistan series; Sanju Samson finds spot while Hardik Pandya misses out

New Delhi:

India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Keeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the Zimbabwe tour, made his return, while Hardik Pandya once again sits out. He has reportedly picked up another injury, ruling him out of the contest.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana have been named, but their availability is subject to fitness. The team management may not want to risk these players, given that the Asian Games is just around the corner and the away series against New Zealand is on the horizon.

Varun Chakaravarthy returns

Star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also made his return to the squad. He was rested for the series against Ireland, England and Zimbabwe. The Chennai-born cricketer is expected to be immediately slotted into the playing XI as Ravi Bishnoi, though picked up, hasn’t quite delivered in terms of wickets against the Chevrons.

Competition heats up in batting department

Sanju’s return has heated up the competition in the batting department. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are expected to open, with Ishan Kishan at three, but all these players will be on their toes as any failure would immediately raise questions, especially with Samson sitting out.

Shreyas Iyer will feature at four, while Tilak Varma will bat at five. The newly-appointed vice-captain failed to deliver against Ireland and England, which raised concerns about his future and thus, he will be one of the players to watch out for during the Afghanistan series. In case he flops, there will be competition from Samson, as he is someone whom the team management tried in the middle order just last year. Nitish Kumar Reddy remains another option.

Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are expected to take over the number six and seventh positions. Based on the wicket, a call on Washington will be made.

India squad vs Afghanistan - Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

NOTE: *Subject to fitness clearance

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