Supreme Court quashes FIRs lodged against protesters during paper leak protests across country

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed FIRs registered against protesters who participated in the recent country-wide protests against alleged paper leaks. The court invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to provide relief to the protesting students. The order, passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Suryakant, covers FIRs registered against students in Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar in connection with the protests.

The Chief Justice noted that thousands of students had participated in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas in Delhi between July 20 and 25. According to the court, the Delhi Police had registered a total of 13 FIRs in connection with the protests.

The CJI said, "From 20 to 25 July, thousands of students participated in the agitation at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas. The police registered a total of 13 FIRs."

Cases against history-sheeters to be probed

The court, however, clarified that the relief would not extend to individuals with previous criminal records. The Delhi Police will continue proceedings against 2,873 people who have existing criminal cases or prior criminal records.

"We are told that the Delhi Police will register fresh FIRs against 2,873 persons with previous criminal records. No other fresh FIR will be registered," Chief Justice Suryakant said.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General requested that a similar direction be issued in relation to all states and Union Territories. The Chief Justice indicated that the court would ensure that students covered by the order were not subjected to further action merely because an FIR had not been brought to the court's notice.

"If there is any FIR in any state whose details have not been brought to our notice, the state will not oppose a request for its quashing," CJI Suryakant said.

The Supreme Court's intervention effectively provides broad relief to students who took part in the protests, while maintaining an exception for those with an existing criminal record.

Compensation for those who died by suicide

The court also considered the issue of compensation for students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET 2026 examination.

On the question of compensation, the Chief Justice said the court had been informed that a policy addressing the matter would be formulated within three months.

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