Instagram Edits App gets major update: New templates, storyboards, iOS widgets and more Instagram has rolled out a major update to its standalone video-editing app, Edits. The latest version introduces new templates, storyboards, enhanced text customisation tools, support for public Reels, and even a lock screen widget for iOS users.

Instagram's standalone app for edits, launched earlier in the year, is getting its big feature push. Meta has begun a rollout of new tools, templates, and iOS widgets that are going to make creating easier – and most importantly, intuitive – for creators doing video.

Introduction of new Templates and Storyboards

An update from the Instagram Creators account on Threads confirms that Edits is getting a variety of new templates and storyboards. These templates assist creators in quickly assembling their videos using trending music, multiple fonts, and ready-to-use timed clips. The users will also be capable of sharing their own templates with others, increasing collaboration and creativity among them.

Instagram says more templates and tool categories will arrive soon. A dedicated templates section will appear in-app for creators in select regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. However, the company has not declared if or when this extended template library will come to India.

Storyboards make planning easier

Another significant addition is the Storyboard feature. This tool will help creators manage to convert idea stickies into organised storyboards that can be filled with notes, video clips, and teleprompter cues. It is specifically designed to let users better plan their content and smooth out the process of creating videos right from an idea to its final edit.

Public reels support

Edits now allows users to add public Reels into their projects. This means creators can remix, react to, or modify existing Reels while ensuring the original creator gets proper credit. This capability expands creative possibilities and encourages collaboration across the platform.

Improved Text Personalisation

Tools and Meta will be enhancing text-editing options inside Edits, where users can apply a secondary colour to either the background or outline of text to create more visually appealing captions and stylistic variations in videos.

iOS Lock Screen Widgets Arrive

The Edit app has also included lock screen widgets for iPhone users. These widgets give users quick access to the Edits camera or allow users to add sticky notes directly from the lock screen; this improves workflow, especially for creators who shoot on the go.

Instagram has been upgrading the app since launching it in April. Other recent additions include new video effects added in October and support for fonts in Indian languages, which was introduced just last month.