Mitchell Starc jumps to third place after Ashes heroics, inches closer to Jasprit Bumrah in ICC rankings Mitchell Starc has jumped to third place in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers in Tests after his heroics in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He also achieved career-best ratings in the format and has three Tests to trump Jasprit Bumrah at the top.

New Delhi:

Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has jumped to third place in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers after his second consecutive player of the match performance in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He picked up eight wickets in the match, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings, to achieve a career-best rating of 852 points.

Starc is only one point behind the second-placed Matt Henry in the rankings. With the latter missing the second Test against the West Indies that got underway today, Starc will certainly jump to second place in the next update. Moreover, the Aussie fast bowler is only 27 rating points behind Bumrah, who is currently sitting pretty at the top of the rankings in the longest format of the game.

Starc is scheduled to play three most Test matches in the ongoing Ashes series, unless he gets injured or is rested midway while Bumrah is not playing a single Test until August 2026. This gives him a very good chance to become the No.1 Test bowler in the ICC rankings by the time the Ashes ends in January 2026.

ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Jasprit Bumrah 879 2 Matt Henry 853 3 Mitchell Starc 852 4 Noman Ali 843 5 Marco Jansen 825

Pat Cummins and Hazlewood slip in rankings

Meanwhile, Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have slipped in the rankings to sixth and eighth place respectively after missing the first two Test matches against England. However, Cummins is set to be back for the third Test in Adelaide while Hazlewood is ruled out the entire Ashes.

Among other Aussie bowlers, Scott Boland is in ninth place while Nathan Lyon who was left out of the day-night Test in Brisbane is 10th.

