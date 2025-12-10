Virat Kohli rises to No 2 in latest ICC ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma retains his top spot Virat Kohli was the leading run-getter in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, amassing 302 runs in as many innings, scoring a couple of centuries and an unbeaten fifty in the decider. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, finished the series on a high with a 75-run knock.

Visakhapatnam:

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli rose a couple of more spots in the ICC ODI rankings to be in the second position, having climbed a total of three places following a magnificent series against South Africa. Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, amassed 302 runs in the series, averaging 151.50, smashing a couple of centuries and an unbeaten fifty in the series decider. Following his Ranchi heroics, Kohli continued his form with another century in Raipur and then finished it off magnificently in Visakhapatnam when India knocked off 271 runs inside 40 overs.

Kohli looked, probably, the best he has, playing for India in recent times, since the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He was hitting sixes for fun, having hit the most he has personally in a bilateral series, and anchored two of the three matches for India in the series, as the third one was almost done before he came into the middle, following the 155-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal, interestingly, didn't feature on the list of top 100 at all, after bringing up his maiden ODI century in just his fourth appearance in the format for India and became the sixth batter from the country to score a century in all three formats.

Alongside Jaiswal was another senior pro, Rohit Sharma, who ended the series on a high with a 73-ball 75.