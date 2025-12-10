9 new players including Swastik Chikara added in IPL auction list, Nikhil Chaudhary's nationality rectified The BCCI made a few changes to the final IPL 2026 auction shortlist, which now comprises 359 players, with nine new names being added, including six Indians and three overseas, with seven of them being in the uncapped categories. The auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi:

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council (IPL) revised the 2026 player auction shortlist by adding nine more names to the already pruned 350-player list. Among the ones added are uncapped UP and former RCB batter Swastik Chikara, a domestic great from Tripura Manisankar Murasingh, wicketkeeper-batter KL Shrijith, who was with the Mumbai Indians last year, Hyderabad skipper Chama Milind, Jharkhand batter Virat Singh and internationals Chris Green and Eathan Bosch, among others.

Three of them were added in Set No 42, for uncapped all-rounders, Green and Bosch will now be part of Set No 28, alongside Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Dunith Wellalage, among capped all-rounders, Chikara will be part of Set No 30, alongside Singh, among uncapped batters, while Shrijith will be part of Set No 25, of uncapped stumpers.

Player Category Set Manisankar Murasingh Uncapped All-rounder 10 42 Virandeep Singh Uncapped All-rounder 10 42 Chama Milind Uncapped All-rounder 10 42 KL Shrijith Uncapped Wicketkeeper 3 25 Eathan Bosch All-rounder 4 28 Chris Green All-rounder 4 28 Swastik Chikara Uncapped Batters 4 30 Rahul Raj Namala Uncapped Batters 4 30 Virat Singh Uncapped Batters 4 30

The other revision in the updated list was the nationality of a couple of players. English cricketer Miles Hammond was mistakenly listed as Indian and so was Indian-origin and former Punjab U19 cricketer, Nikhil Chaudhary, who moved to Australia a few years ago and plays his cricket domestically in Tasmania and in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes as a local player.

Since Ricky Ponting is a strategic head at the Hurricanes and Chaudhary has a Punjab connection, many are expecting Punjab Kings to go for him as a potential Glenn Maxwell replacement, someone who tonks the ball and can bowl 2-3 overs of spin.

77 slots are left to be filled at the auction, which will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 16, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) having the biggest purse (INR 64.3 crore) and the most slots left to fill (13).