Amazon to invest USD 35 billion in India by 2030, outpacing Microsoft's recent USD 17.5 billion pledge

New Delhi:

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to make a mega-investment of $35 billion (over Rs 3.14 lakh crore) in India by 2030 across its various businesses, focusing on AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation, a senior company official announced on Wednesday.

Making the announcement during the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Amit Agarwal, Senior VP of Emerging Markets, stated that the company has set an ambitious goal to quadruple exports from India to $80 billion from the approximately $20 billion it has facilitated to date. Additionally, Amazon aims to create an additional one million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs by 2030.

"Amazon to date has invested $40 billion in India since 2010. Now, we will invest another $35 billion by 2030 across all our businesses in India," Agarwal confirmed.

Investment dwarfs its competitors

Amazon's planned investment dwarfs that of its competitors; it is twice the size of Microsoft's $17.5 billion investment plan and nearly 2.3 times Google's $15 billion investment plan by 2030. Agarwal also highlighted that the company's total investment of $40 billion makes it the largest foreign investor in India, according to a Keystone report compiled from publicly available data.

Previously, in May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company had already invested $3.7 billion in India between 2016 and 2022.

Agarwal detailed that the company has invested at scale toward building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfillment centers, transportation networks, data centers, digital payments infrastructure, and technology development.

Amazon's new program

To help increase exports from India, Amazon has started a new program called "Accelerate Exports." This initiative aims to connect online sellers with reliable manufacturers, helping these manufacturers sell their products globally. Amazon will organize in-person onboarding events in more than 10 manufacturing areas across India, such as Tirupur, Kanpur, and Surat.

Additionally, at the Smbhav summit, Amazon announced an important partnership with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to take this program across the entire country. This collaboration will help more businesses grow and reach international markets.

