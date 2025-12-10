'I'm just a partner, don't know anything': Goa nightclub partner after arrest over fire that killed 25 Goa nightclub fire: Ajay Gupta, the co-partner of the absconding Luthra brothers who owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, has claimed he doesn't know anything about the allegations.

New Delhi:

Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, has maintained that his role in the business was limited after being detained in Delhi, distancing himself from operational responsibilities that may have played a part in the incident.

"I was only a partner, I don’t know anything else," Gupta told mediapersons on Wednesday. He will be taken to Goa on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the fire that claimed 25 lives at the nightclub last Saturay night.

Who is Ajay Gupta?

Gupta's name appears on the nightclub’s Goods and Services Tax documents alongside those of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, indicating his official association with the establishment.

Police officials said a Look Out Circular had earlier been issued against Gupta after a Goa police team was unable to find him at his Delhi residence.

“We later managed to detain him in Delhi," a senior official told PTI, adding that Gupta would be formally arrested before being taken to Goa for interrogation.

Authorities said his questioning is a key step in understanding the nightclub’s ownership and management structure and in determining accountability following the December 6 tragedy.

Goa nightclub fire

The fire broke out around midnight at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths. The incident has led to increased scrutiny of safety systems at entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, the two main owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have fled to Phuket in Thailand. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice for them, bringing international law enforcement into the search.

A lookout circular has also been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national and co-owner of the nightclub, as efforts continue to ensure all responsible individuals are brought to justice.

Absconding nightclub owners move court

According to sources, Birch by Romeo Lane owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, have filed an anticipatory bail application in the Rohini court to avoid arrest. The application has been submitted through their lawyer rather than in person, indicating that they are seeking legal protection amid the likelihood of being taken into custody.

