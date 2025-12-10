Goa nightclub fire tragedy: Sixth accused Ajay Gupta detained, Luthra brothers still at large | Top updates A Goa Police spokesperson confirmed the detention, saying, “Ajay Gupta is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case.” Gupta is one of the partners of the owner brothers of the nightclub.

In a major development in the investigation into the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, police have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. Gupta had reportedly fled soon after the tragedy, prompting authorities to issue a look out circular against him. He was picked up in Delhi and will be formally arrested once procedures for his transfer to Goa are completed.

Gupta is one of the partners of the owner brothers of the nightclub.

Five arrests made in the ongoing probe

The Goa government has formed a special committee to investigate the incident, while the police continue to make arrests connected to the case. So far, five employees of the nightclub have been arrested:

Rajiv Modak, Chief General Manager Vivek Singh, General Manager Rajiv Singhania, Bar Manager Riyanshu Thakur, Gate Manager Bharat Kohli, Employee

Prima facie reports suggested several violations, including the absence of a mandatory fire department no-objection certificate.

Noida and Gurugram launch massive safety inspections

Following the deadly fire, authorities in Noida and Gurugram have launched large-scale inspections of bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues to ensure public safety. Officials said the aim is to identify and fix any fire or electrical safety lapses before the busy holiday season.

In Noida, nearly 50 establishments have been inspected under the leadership of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO). Teams from the Fire Service Department, Excise Department, and Electrical Safety Department participated in the drive.

CFO Pradeep Kumar said, “Most establishments were found compliant. Wherever issues were detected, immediate corrections were ordered."

Gurugram authorities have also intensified security and safety checks. Police stressed the need for secure and wide entry/exit gates, strict visitor frisking, clear emergency routes, and public awareness of safety measures.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said teams from all 36 police stations are actively inspecting venues. Security duties have been reorganised, and senior officers, including DCPs and SHOs, will personally monitor compliance in the field.

Given the New Year rush, officials warned that no compromise on public safety will be tolerated, urging bar and restaurant owners to strictly follow all regulations.

The Goa nightclub fire tragedy

The fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora near Panaji on December 6 killed 25 people, including five tourists. Initial investigations uncovered multiple violations, including the lack of a crucial fire safety NOC. The scale of the tragedy has triggered state and national authorities to re-evaluate fire and safety norms across public venues.