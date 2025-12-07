Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager arrested, magisterial probe ordered as CM Sawant promises action Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said it needs to be find out whether the club followed fire safety norms and if was built while following the constructions norms.

Goa:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry after 25 people, including four tourists, lost their lives in a fire at a night club in the Arpora village. The general manager of the nightclub, the chief minister said, has also been arrested and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the owner.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sawant said it needs to be find out whether the club followed fire safety norms and if was built while following the constructions norms. Paying condolences to the family of those who were killed, he said the Goa government will provide compensation to them.

"I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," Sawant said. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars."

Sawant briefs PM Modi

Sawant has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has expressed grief over the incident. Sawant said the prime minister has asked him about every detail, while also assuring of all possible assistance to the state government.

"PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail," Sawant said, adding that his government will ensure that such incidents don't happen again.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who were killed. Besides, Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," he posted on X.