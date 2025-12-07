Birch By Romeo Lane Nightclub fire: Horrific video shows blaze that killed 23 in Goa Videos on social media showed Birch By Romeo Lane Nightclub In North Goa completely engulfed in flames, and later clips revealed the charred remains of the building.

New Delhi:

At least 23 people, most of them staff members, lost their lives after a major fire broke out inside a popular nightclub in North Goa late on Saturday. A cylinder blast triggered the blaze, said officials.

Videos show intense flames engulfing entire club

A shocking video circulating on social media platform X shows the massive blaze raging through the nightclub. In the clip, flames can be seen spreading rapidly, with almost every corner of the club engulfed in fire.

Another video shared by news agency ANI captures the devastating aftermath. The charred remains of the structure stand as evidence of the fire’s intensity, with the once-busy establishment now reduced to blackened rubble.

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) told ANI that the police control room received the first alert at 12:04 am. “Police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered,” the DGP said.

CM calls incident ‘extremely unfortunate’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site early Sunday morning. Expressing deep sorrow, he announced a full inquiry into the tragedy. “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved,” Sawant wrote on X.

He added that the investigation will look into the exact cause of the fire and determine whether the establishment followed fire safety norms and building regulations. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action,” he said.

PM Modi sends condolences, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident. In an X post, he wrote, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.” PM Modi said he had spoken to the Chief Minister and assured the Centre’s full support to the state and affected families.

