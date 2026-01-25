Carlos Alcaraz breezes past Tommy Paul in straight sets, advances to Australian Open quarter-finals Star Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-final of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 after he registered a straight-sets victory against the USA's Tommy Paul. After the game he reflected on his performance as well.

Melbourne:

Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz continued his unbeaten run in the ongoing Australian Open 2026 and has made it to the quarter-final stage of the competition. Alcaraz took on world number 19 Tommy Paul in round four of the competition.

Despite Paul putting up a good fight, Alcaraz managed to defeat him in straight sets and registered a 7-6(6), 6-4, 7-5 victory. Playing in the searing heat, the limits of both players were tested. A fan in the stands had a medical emergency due to the heat as well.

The 22-year-old fired 35 winners throughout the game and made his way to the last eight. He will be taking on either Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik in the quarter-final of the competition and will hope for a good performance as he continues his search for a maiden Australian Open title.

Alcaraz opened up on his performance after the game

After registering the win, Alcaraz came forward and heaped massive praise on Tommy Paul. He also reflected on how he took his chances against the American, and that was a key factor in him being able to register a win.

“I think he started pretty strong. In the first game, serving, I thought I played a good game, but he came with really strong shots, really flat, and for me it was a bit difficult. But I stayed there all the time and I knew I was going to have my chances, and I tried to take them. I think I did that,” Alcaraz said after the game.

“Overall, I think it was a really high level of tennis from both sides, but I’m just really happy that I got it in straight sets,” he added.

