How self-reliant is India in missiles, drones and AI weapons? Expert breakdown before Republic Day parade Expert points to India's accelerating progress- ALH took 30 years, LCH halved to 15, and LCA Mk2 speeds ahead without foreign roadblocks. Standouts include ATAGS artillery, Pinaka rockets and unmanned systems.

New Delhi:

India no longer just buys arms- it designs and builds them, sending a clear message to adversaries that don't underestimate us. From hypersonic LR-AShM (Mach 10) and BrahMos to Pinaka, drone swarms, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), our military might is surging. But are we truly unmatched? INDIA TV's exclusive interview with Retired Group Captain Dr Rajiv Kumar Narang, a senior fellow at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, breaks it down ahead of the parade.

Indigenous weapons that deter enemies

Narang highlights India's upward trajectory- from 30 years for Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to 15 for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) followed suit, with LCA-2 accelerating sans foreign hurdles. Land systems like ATAGS gun, Pinaka rockets, and unmanned systems shine. Echoing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, he stresses original research over low-tech assembly- projects like TAPAS UAV, Naval LCA, Kaveri engine, and Rustom-1 hit 70-90 per cent indigenisation via spiral development.

Hypersonic missile edge: Long Range-Anti Ship Missile Mach 10

Hypersonics exceed Mach 5; no proven global counter exists yet. "India holds an advantage- it's promising tech where attack is the best defense," Narang said. Early stages, but game-changing.

Robotic dogs for border duty?

Parade stars like robotic dogs offer limited autonomy for operations in tough terrains, but won't fully replace soldiers soon. Cognitive AI lags; full human substitution decades away.

Countering swarm drones: Bhargavastra system

Post-Operation Sindoor, homegrown anti-drone tech shows promise, but swarm counters need upgrades. BSF/ITBP must integrate networks with Army/Air Force, add AI sensors, hard-kill ammo, and military unmanned traffic management. "One-shot drone takedowns via AI-enhanced guns are the goal."

AI's role: Complement, not replace

AI boosts efficiency but brings complexities. "It'll complement soldiers, not replace them anytime soon," Narang predicts. Experts needed to manage new challenges.

Global exports: BrahMos, Pinaka and beyond

Pinaka (Russian roots, Indian upgrades) and BrahMos draw worldwide demand- unrivalled in operations like Sindoor. ALH, LUH, LCH, LCA, ATAGS, and unmanned boats (1,500 km feat) impress. Full self-reliance demands engines, testing infra, high-altitude tunnels. "When we fly our own commercial jet, tank and unmanned fighter, that's true Aatmanirbharta."

Progress in last decade and drone ranking

Drone Hub 2030 boosted civil and military UAVs; military aviation excels in LCA, ALH, LUH, LCH, HTT-40, Netra. Push Rustom-1, TAPAS, Ghatak, LCA Navy for timely induction. On 1-10 scale vs. world, currently we are scale 6 where we should focus on core technologies like engines, sensors.

Path to true independence

Neighbours like China race ahead- India needs R&D verticals in forces/HQ IDS, fewer project delays, spiral dev. Innovators must be creators, controlling critical tech (engines, electronics, payloads). As per Abdul Kalam one should avoid arm-twisting by mastering these, or risk setbacks.

(With inputs from Vinay Trivedi)