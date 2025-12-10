Advertisement
  Parliament Winter Session: SIR and Vande Mataram debates set to continue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

  Live Parliament Winter Session: SIR and Vande Mataram debates set to continue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha will continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the eighth day of the ongoing Parliament winter session.

Parliament winter session live updates
Parliament winter session live updates Image Source : ANI
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Wednesday is expected to be another stormy day in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha set to continue the debate on electoral reforms. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram are likely to resume. On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tiwari initiated the discussion on SIR, which was joined by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi who accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling BJP, alleging large-scale irregularities in voter lists in Haryana and Bihar, including duplicate entries and the infamous “Brazilian woman” case appearing 22 times. He warned the poll body that the opposition might change laws retroactively to ensure accountability, calling “vote chori” an anti-national act. The BJP responded sharply, accusing Congress of undermining the country’s institutions through constitutional amendments during its rule.

In the Rajya Sabha, a massive ruckus broke out when Union Minister JP Nadda accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of hijacking the discussion on Vande Mataram, diverting it to issues like foreign policy and the economy.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates with India TV on the Parliament winter session…

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rahul Gandhi to fly to Germany mid Winter Session

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Leader of Oppostion Rahul Gandhi will fly to Germany mid the Winter Session of Parliament. The BJP has come down heavily on the leader by calling him "Videsh Nayak". 

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Amit Shah to likely initiate discussion on SIR in Rajya Sabha

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely initiate the discussion on SIR. This comes as demand for SIR debate by Opposition grows. 

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rahul Gandhi hits out at RSS, Centrs over 'equality'

    Parliament winter session LIVE: During a heated debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the RSS and the ruling establishment, accusing them of rejecting the principle of equality. Speaking in the House, the Leader of Opposition alleged that the government does not believe in equal rights, but instead supports a hierarchical system that places those in power above others. "They do not believe in equality... They believe in hierarchy and believe they should be on top of that," Gandhi said. 

