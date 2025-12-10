Live Parliament Winter Session: SIR and Vande Mataram debates set to continue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha will continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the eighth day of the ongoing Parliament winter session.

New Delhi:

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Wednesday is expected to be another stormy day in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha set to continue the debate on electoral reforms. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram are likely to resume. On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tiwari initiated the discussion on SIR, which was joined by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi who accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling BJP, alleging large-scale irregularities in voter lists in Haryana and Bihar, including duplicate entries and the infamous “Brazilian woman” case appearing 22 times. He warned the poll body that the opposition might change laws retroactively to ensure accountability, calling “vote chori” an anti-national act. The BJP responded sharply, accusing Congress of undermining the country’s institutions through constitutional amendments during its rule.

In the Rajya Sabha, a massive ruckus broke out when Union Minister JP Nadda accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of hijacking the discussion on Vande Mataram, diverting it to issues like foreign policy and the economy.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates with India TV on the Parliament winter session…