Scores killed and several others injured as bombs explode in Nigeria, suicide bombing suspected

Abuja:

Scores killed and several others were injured after bombs exploded in at least three locations in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state on Monday night, the emergency services told The Associated Press, citing possible suicide bombings. As per the latest updates, explosions were heard in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, where Nigeria's homegrown jihadi Boko Haram extremists have waged an insurgency for more than a decade.

Blasts reported at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital

The blasts were reported at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and two local markets, known as Post Office and the Monday Market, according to Sirajo Abdullahi, head of operations at Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency, or NEMA, in Maiduguri.

"There are casualties and they are still managing the causalities at the hospital," Abdullahi said. "We can't give the actual figure until we count." No group has yet claimed responsibility for the suspected bombings. The Nigerian military said in a statement earlier it had repelled attacks by suspected Islamic militants in the early hours of Monday on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Nigeria has been battling a complex security crisis

For years, Nigeria has been battling a complex security crisis from different armed groups, especially in the northern part of the country. Jihadi extremist groups, including Boko Haram and one of its factions, have been blamed for intensified attacks targeting Nigeria's military bases in the northeast of the country this month. But attacks in Maiduguri in Borno state, which is the epicenter of Nigeria's 17-year struggle with extremist armed groups, have been rare in recent years after military operations.

Over 200 people have been injured

Bagoni Alkali, an eyewitness to the blast, told The Associated Press he brought wounded people to the hospital for emergency treatment. "Right now, over 200 people have been injured and are receiving care in the accident and emergency department," Alkali said.

"While I could tell you so many people have died, to be honest, many lost their lives at the scene immediately after the bomb exploded. It's disheartening," he added.

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