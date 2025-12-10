Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar entry song Fa9la is the new Jamal Kudu: Here's what the lyrics mean Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA entry in Dhurandhar has taken over social media. Here’s what the song means, who rapper Flipperachi is, and a quick translation of the viral lyrics.

Akshaye Khanna is the talk of the town, not just for his performance in Dhurandhar, but for his iconic entry in the chartbuster Fa9la track. The Bahraini rap by Flipperachi is the latest sensation, with its impact as big as Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu from Animal.

But what do the lyrics of Fa9la mean, and who is Flipperachi? Let's find out.

What does Fa9la mean?

Akshaye Khanna's viral entry track FA9LA is a Bahraini song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, with music by DJ Outlaw.

The track featured in Dhurandhar and was picturised on Akshaye Khanna. It is a hip-hop number rooted in the signature Khaleeji style. Sung in the Bahraini dialect, FA9LA roughly translates to “fun time” or “party,” as reported by multiple outlets.

Who is Flipperachi, the creator of FA9LA?

Flipperachi is the stage name used by Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem. He is one of the most popular names in Arab hip-hop music. He is a verified artist on Spotify with a average of 468,314 monthly listeners.

As per reports, Aseem found his love for music at the age of 12 and started rapping during his teenage years. He officially stepped into professional music scene in 2003.

Over the years, Flipperachi has collaborated with various artists across the globe and even won the Bahraini Artist of the Year award in 2024.

Some of his chartbuster tracks include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha, and Nayda.

Fa9la: What do the lyrics mean?

Fa9la's immense popularity lies in its heavy basslines, punchy beats and Arabic rap vibe. It gives Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar character an instant larger-than-life edge, the moment he enters the screen.

The Fa9la Lyrics go as follows:

Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa3indi Lak Raqsa Qawiya Ya Al-Habib

Ismaha Sabooha Khatabha Naseeb

Mid Yadak Jink Bta3tiha Kaf

Wa Hez Jitfik 7eel Khallik Shadeed

It loosely means:

Brother, dance hard - I’m ready for a good time.

Brother, dodge, dodge - by God, let’s have a great dance.

I’ve got a powerful dance for you, my dear.

It’s called Sabooha - destiny wrote it for you.

Raise your hand, give her a clap.

Shake your shoulders with strength - stay fierce.

Where can you stream the Fa9la track?

You can stream Fa9la on Spotify and Apple Music. Just search 'Flipperachi FA9LA', and you will find the track. On YouTube, the official music video is available on Flipperachi’s channel.

