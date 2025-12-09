Dhurandhar to Hungama: 7 films that show Akshaye Khanna's diverse acting range

Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, and fans can't get over his iconic entry and stellar performance.
Chhaava: Akshaye Khanna played Aurangzeb opposite Vicky Kaushal, leaving everyone spellbound with his performance.
Hungama: Akshaye Khanna made us laugh with his perfect comic timing as Jeetu from Videocon in the film.
Dil Chahta Hai: A role that defined subtlety, Akshaye Khanna as Sid was the calmest and most mature of the trio between Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
Gandhi, My Father: Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi’s troubled son was powerful, heartbreaking, and transformational.
Border: One of his earliest roles, Akshaye Khanna left a lasting impact with his portrayal of an Indian soldier away from home.
Mahakali: After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is all set to play ‘Asuraguru Shukracharya’ in his upcoming film.
Next : Dhurandhar, Pathaan to Animal: Bollywood’s fastest movies to cross Rs 100 crore
Click to read more..