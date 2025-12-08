Dhurandhar, Pathaan to Animal: Bollywood’s fastest movies to cross Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has stormed at the box office. Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was a blockbuster film. It crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days. The film's net collection in India was recorded at Rs 553.87 crore.
The action-packed epic Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was a blockbuster hit. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, earning Rs 89.5 crore on its opening day and Rs 63.5 crore on the second day, bringing its total two-day collection to Rs 153 crore.
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just three days of its release. It earned Rs 8.5 crore from paid premieres, Rs 51.8 crore on its opening day, Rs 31.4 crore on day 2, and Rs 43.85 crore on day 3.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 also entered the Rs 100 crore club within 2 days of its release. It opened with Rs 53.3 crore and collected Rs 70.95 crore on day 2 in India.
