IND vs NZ, Guwahati, weather report: Will rain spoil 3rd T20I of the multi-format series? India and New Zealand will take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series. With the clash right around the corner, let us have a look at how the weather could fare in Guwahati in the upcoming game.

Guwahati:

India and New Zealand continue their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the third T20I. The two sides will take on each other at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 25. It is worth noting that the first two T20Is of the series were won by the Indian team, and a win in the third clash would see them clinch the five-game affair.

With the T20 World Cup rapidly approaching, the ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand would prove to be good practice for both teams, and while the Men in Blue would look to clinch the series, New Zealand would hope for its first win.

With the clash approaching, many fans would be wondering how the weather would be in Guwahati on the day of the game and whether or not rain would play spoilsport in the clash.

Guwahati weather report:

In brilliant news for the fans, there is a very low chance of rain on January 25. Guwahati is forecast to have bright sunlight throughout the day, with the temperatures hovering around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius in the nighttime. Additionally, humidity could play a part in the game as well, as it is set to hover between a comfortable 35 and 44 per cent over the course of the evening.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

