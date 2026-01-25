IND vs NZ 3rd T20I pitch report: How will surface at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati play? With India all set to take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati ahead of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Guwahati:

The stage is set for the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns next at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 25. It is worth noting that the first T20Is of the series were won by Team India, and with a win in the third T20I, the Men in Blue will be looking to clinch the series.

The first two games of the T20I series were held in Nagpur and Raipur, and India managed to convincingly win both matches. With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, India will hope for another good showing in the third T20I to better prepare themselves for the upcoming tournament.

On the other hand, after back-to-back losses, New Zealand will be desperate for improvement. A loss for the Black Caps would mean that they would lose the series, and a win would give them all to play for in the fourth and fifth T20Is.

Guwahati pitch report:

The surface at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards here, and opting to bat first after winning the toss to post a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision for the teams.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

Also Read: