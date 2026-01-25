US: Speeding Mercedes crashes into Detroit airport terminal, six injured | Video The vehicle struck a ticket counter inside the McNamara Terminal, near the check-in counters used by Delta Air Lines.

Michigan:

A speeding car crashed into a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan, United States, injuring at least six people and triggering panic inside one of the airport's busiest terminals.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm (ET) on Friday inside the McNamara Terminal, which houses Delta Air Lines' main operations. Authorities said a Mercedes vehicle drove through a terminal entrance and slammed into a ticket counter near Delta's check-in desks.

Here's the video

Video footage circulating on social media shows the driver wearing a Detroit Lions jersey and screaming incoherently as multiple airport security officers, along with TSA personnel, restrained and dragged him away.

Six injured

Firefighters treated six injured people at the scene, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority. Delta Air Lines later confirmed that three of its employees were struck by debris and received immediate medical attention. No fatalities were reported, and airport operations continued without disruption.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang as the vehicle shattered the glass doors and crashed into the terminal interior. One witness told WXYZ that the driver exited the car with his hands raised and appeared to be shouting, though it was unclear what he was saying.

"The response was so quick, thank God, with the cops and TSA and everybody. That all happened in seconds," traveller Ali Khalifa told WXYZ.

What did the DTW airport and airline say?

Airport police and TSA officers took the driver into custody at the scene. According to a Fox 2 report, a K9 unit later searched the vehicle and found nothing of concern.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department is investigating the incident. Officials said the cause of the crash remains unknown, and it is unclear how the vehicle breached the terminal entrance despite the presence of metal barriers.

According to a statement on X by the airport authority, more information will be provided as soon as it is available. The airport authority said more information would be released as it becomes available. The identity of the driver has not yet been disclosed, and authorities have not confirmed whether charges have been filed.

Delta Airlines told CBS that three of its employees were hit by debris and treated by medical personnel immediately after the crash. The flights and airport operations remained unaffected after the incident, and passenger movement resumed once the area was secured.

