Van crashes into security barricade near White House, area shut down

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
The vehicle smashed into a gate at Lafayette Square, located just north of the White House. The area, which is usually crowded with tourists and office workers, was immediately cordoned off.

New Delhi:

A van crashed into a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday morning, leading authorities to temporarily shut down several streets in downtown Washington, DC during the busy morning hours. According to officials, the vehicle struck a gate near Lafayette Square, an area located just north of the White House that is usually filled with tourists and office workers.

Driver taken into custody 

The driver of the van was quickly detained by officers from the United States Secret Service. Authorities said the individual is being questioned as part of the investigation. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said officers from the agency’s uniformed division are examining the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officials have not yet released further details about the driver or the reason behind the incident.

Streets closed around the area 

Following the crash, several streets north of the White House were closed as security teams secured the area. Police vehicles, officers from the Secret Service, members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, and National Guard personnel were deployed at key intersections.

Authorities said the crash took place near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street, and police tape was placed around the area while officials carried out their investigation. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Emergency teams inspected the site after the crash and ensured the area was safe.

