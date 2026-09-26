Australian PM Anthony Albanese lauds PM Modi's energy policy: 'More people got access than anyone in history'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy in India, saying more people have gained access to energy under his leadership than in any previous decade, region or country in human history.

"To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign than any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history," Albanese said at an Asia Society Policy Institute event.

The remarks have once again brought to the fore India's policy at a time when the world struggles to meet its energy demands due to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz taking a hit due to the US-Iran conflict.

Albanese also highlighted the strengthening ties between India and Australia, saying Modi was a leader with whom Australia had developed a strong relationship.

His remarks came amid ongoing concerns over global energy security following disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict. India has sought to reduce supply risks by diversifying its energy import sources.

India diversifies energy imports

Earlier this year, Modi said India had expanded the number of countries from which it imports energy from 27 to 41 over the past 11 years. He said the country now sources crude oil, LNG and LPG from 41 countries.

Modi made the remarks while addressing Parliament on the West Asia conflict and said the diversification of energy imports, along with strategic petroleum reserves and other measures, was aimed at strengthening India's energy security.

India has also adjusted its crude sourcing in response to disruptions in the Middle East, with refiners increasing purchases from countries including Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria while continuing to source oil from Russia and other suppliers.

The comments also come against the backdrop of closer India-Australia ties. Modi and Albanese held the third India-Australia Annual Summit in Melbourne in July, where the two sides discussed cooperation in areas including energy, critical minerals, defence, technology and trade.

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