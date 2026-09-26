At least 11 killed, 30 others in suspected suicide bombing in Pakistan, TTP claims responsibility

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a roadside police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring around 30 others, according to police and rescue officials.

The attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for the provincial emergency service. Police said the dead and injured were being taken to a nearby hospital, with some of the wounded reported to be in critical condition.

TTP claims responsibility

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in militant attacks in recent years, with many claimed by the TTP and the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group primarily active in neighbouring Balochistan province.

The TTP is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although the two are allied. The Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Videos show extent of damage after blast

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show a cloud of grey smoke rising from the suspected site of the explosion. The footage could not be independently verified.

One of the visuals, purportedly recorded at the site, showed smoke rising from a closer angle, while bricks and other debris appeared to be scattered around the area where the blast reportedly occurred.

Militants killed in gun battle with Pakistan Army in KPK

The suicide bombing comes two days after Pakistani security forces killed eight suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation was launched in North Waziristan district following intelligence reports about the presence of militants in the area on September 24, according to a police official.

Eight militants were killed in an exchange of fire, the official said. Security forces also destroyed the militants' hideout and recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment.

Police said the militants had allegedly attempted to use a mosque as a shield to evade the security forces, prompting personnel to conduct the operation with extreme caution.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced recurring unrest in recent years, with militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations contributing to instability in the region.

With inputs from AP

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