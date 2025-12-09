Akshaye Khanna's entry as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar's FA9LA track goes viral; here's who choreographed it Akshaye Khanna's subtle dance moves in Dhurandhar's 'FA9LA' quickly caught the audience's attention. Read on to find out who choreographed the song.

New Delhi:

Actor Akshaye Khanna has taken the internet by storm with his performance in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait in the film was widely appreciated by fans, and his entry song 'FA9LA' has gone viral online.

The actor's subtle dance moves in 'FA9LA' quickly caught the audience's attention, with fans admiring his stylish and attractive entry. Read on to find out who choreographed the song.

Akshaye Khanna's entry song 'FA9LA' from Dhurandhar goes viral

In the viral sequence, Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, who is a Pakistani crime lord, steps out of his car to meet a group of men waiting for him. He later joined them in a traditional dance. Recently, Ranveer Singh shared Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry song on his Instagram with the caption, "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie ……. FLIPPERACHI ! (sic)." Take a look below:

Who choreographed Akshaye Khanna's entry song 'FA9LA'?

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch, revealed that Akshaye Khanna's viral dance step in the song 'FA9LA' was improvised by the actor himself. He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"

He further added, "Then there's a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There's no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot; the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific."

About Dhurandhar's FA9LA soundtrack

For the unversed, FA9LA is written and performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The music for this hip-hop track is composed by DJ Outlaw. Have a look at the video of the original song below:

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written and directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles. This action spy thriller is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

It is significant to note that Ranveer Singh's film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within just three days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 126.25 crore in India so far.

Also Read: Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun calls Ranveer Singh 'mere sher' in emotional post; latter says 'bas kar pagli'