Pakistan-backed terrorists, Khalistani group planning terror strikes on January 26: Sources

Pakistan-backed terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in India, particularly in Delhi, on January 26, said sources on Thursday, adding that intelligence agencies have issued an alert in this regard. They said that the terrorists are planning to infiltrate India via Bangladesh, with an aim to conduct terror strikes in the national capital.

According to sources, the terrorists are reportedly armed with explosives. Considering this, the security forces have decided to heighten the security along the India-Bangladesh border and maintain a strict surveillance on all Bangladeshi nationals in the country. A meeting in this regard was also held in Delhi on Thursday.

Sikhs for Justice's planning terror strikes

Intelligences sources have also revealed that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is also planning multiple terror strikes in India around the Republic Day. They said the group via social media has also reached out to its sleeper cells in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

The sleeper cells may even display black flags, put pro-Khalistan posters and also deface the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar during Republic Day parades in various parts of the country to create a disruption, the sources said. They may even target railway tracks in Punjab, they added.

Security tightened across Delhi, J-K

Considering the threat, security has been tightened across the country, particularly in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Delhi Police, it has also deployed AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology. These smart glasses can scan faces within seconds and will help security agencies maintain a vigil in crowded areas.

The security forces have also tightened the security in Jammu and Kashmir, with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat recently reviewing the security in the Valley. In a meeting with officials, the DGP has said that personnel should maintain a people-friendly policing approach while continuing to work with dedication, professionalism and commitment to uphold the rule of law.

