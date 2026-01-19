Madrasas, mosques under close scrutiny in J-K as police intensify profiling ahead of Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir Police have stepped up the profiling of madrasas and mosques, expanding the exercise to the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day. Officers met clerics, students and administrators to promote awareness, discourage radical influences and prevent misuse of religious spaces.

Jammu:

The profiling exercise of madrasas and mosques in Jammu and Kashmir has gained significant momentum in recent days. What began in the Kashmir Valley has now expanded to the Jammu region. As part of the drive, senior police officials in Jammu South visited local madrasas, interacted with clerics, mosque leaders, madrasa administrators, teachers, and students and briefed them about security and community responsibility.

During the outreach, police officials appealed to madrasa students to stay away from drugs and refrain from any activities that could harm the country. Clerics were also advised to integrate lessons on patriotism and responsible citizenship along with religious education so that the younger generation moves forward with clarity and purpose.

The meetings saw the presence of students, teachers, community elders, and several members of local committees. In their address, police officers said, "The country comes before religion for us, hence it is the responsibility of all of us to work in the national interest."

Madrasa administration shares complete details with police

Madrasa head Maulana Muzaffar Hussain informed the police that complete information about all students, including those from outside states, has already been provided. He said that details related to funding, student records, and administrative documents have been fully shared with the authorities. He added that the presence of police officers and their guidance to students is a welcome step.

Police tighten vigil as Republic Day approaches

Jammu South SP Ajay Sharma told reporters that the police are committed to ensuring that no madrasa or mosque is misused in any manner. He said Pakistan continues to make attempts to destabilise the region, but the Jammu and Kashmir Police is fully prepared to counter every challenge. He added that the campaign has been intensified ahead of Republic Day. Clerics are being sensitised to stay cautious and avoid actions influenced by misinformation that could harm their reputation or social harmony. The police emphasised that their aim is to strengthen peace, unity and national interest under all circumstances.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

