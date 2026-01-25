Republic Day: Who have been the chief guests at India's Kartavya Path parade since 2015?

India's Republic Day Parade has long served as a grand stage for international diplomacy, with chief guests symbolising strengthening bilateral bonds. Since 2015, the lineup has featured world leaders from diverse regions, reflecting India's evolving global partnerships amid challenges like the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Barack Obama breaks new ground in 2015
Barack Obama became the first US President to grace the Republic Day Parade as chief guest in 2015. His visit underscored the burgeoning India-US strategic alliance, highlighted by joint military displays and talks on defense and trade. The event at Rajpath drew massive crowds, with Obama's presence amplifying India's soft power on the world stage.
Hollande and UAE royalty in 2016-2017
French President Francois Hollande headlined 2016, marking the fifth invitation for a French leader and coinciding with landmark defense deals like the Rafale jets. It celebrated shared histories from World War alliances to modern counter-terrorism efforts.
In 2017, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represented the Gulf's deepening economic and energy ties with India, emphasising mutual investments and people-to-people links.
ASEAN spotlight in 2018
A historic shift came in 2018 with ten ASEAN leaders as chief guests, honouring 25 years of Look East Policy evolving into Act East. Leaders included Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Hun Sen, Indonesia's Joko Widodo, Laos' Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia's Najib Razak, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Vietnam's Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. This multi-nation parade showcased ASEAN military contingents, signaling India's Indo-Pacific focus.
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jair Bolsonaro usher in 2019-2020
South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa headlined 2019, evoking anti-colonial solidarity and boosting trade amid India's African outreach. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro followed in 2020, highlighting BRICS synergy and defense cooperation before the pandemic paused traditions.
Pandemic pause: 2021-2022 without guests
No chief guests attended in 2021 or 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, with parades scaled down to prioritise health amid global lockdowns.
Post-pandemic revival with Sisi and Macron
Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi marked the 2023 comeback, the first Egyptian leader invited, with his contingent marching alongside Indian troops to symbolize North African ties. French President Emmanuel Macron returned in 2024 for a sixth French invitation, reinforcing defense pacts like Scorpene submarines.
Prabowo and EU Duo in recent years
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto was chief guest in 2025, building on ASEAN bonds with his fourth national invite. For 2026, European heavyweights Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission President) and António Costa (European Council President) share honours- the first joint EU leadership appearance- spotlighting free trade talks and tech collaborations.
Here is the full list of chief guests since 2015
|Year
|Chief Guest
|Country/Post
|Key significance
|2015
|Barack Obama
|USA, President
|First US President; strategic pivot
|2016
|François Hollande
|France, President
|Rafale deal milestone
|2017
|Mohamed bin Zayed
|UAE, Crown Prince
|Energy-economic surge
|2018
|10 ASEAN Leaders
|Various
|Act East Policy peak
|2019
|Cyril Ramaphosa
|South Africa, President
|Global South solidarity
|2020
|Jair Bolsonaro
|Brazil, President
|BRICS momentum
|2021-22
|None
|NIL
|COVID hiatus
|2023
|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
|Egypt, President
|Africa revival
|2024
|Emmanuel Macron
|France, President
|Horizon 2047 ties
|2025
|Prabowo Subianto
|Indonesia, President
|ASEAN continuity
|2026
|Ursula von der Leyen & António Costa
|EU, Commission & Council Presidents
|Europe FTA push
This selective guest list weaves India's foreign policy narrative, from transatlantic bridges to Eurasian outreach.