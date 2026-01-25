Republic Day: Who have been the chief guests at India's Kartavya Path parade since 2015? Republic Day: PM Modi extended invitations to European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their visit to India from January 25 to 27. They will share chief guest honors at the Republic Day parade.

New Delhi:

India's Republic Day Parade has long served as a grand stage for international diplomacy, with chief guests symbolising strengthening bilateral bonds. Since 2015, the lineup has featured world leaders from diverse regions, reflecting India's evolving global partnerships amid challenges like the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Barack Obama breaks new ground in 2015

Barack Obama became the first US President to grace the Republic Day Parade as chief guest in 2015. His visit underscored the burgeoning India-US strategic alliance, highlighted by joint military displays and talks on defense and trade. The event at Rajpath drew massive crowds, with Obama's presence amplifying India's soft power on the world stage.

Hollande and UAE royalty in 2016-2017

French President Francois Hollande headlined 2016, marking the fifth invitation for a French leader and coinciding with landmark defense deals like the Rafale jets. It celebrated shared histories from World War alliances to modern counter-terrorism efforts.

In 2017, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represented the Gulf's deepening economic and energy ties with India, emphasising mutual investments and people-to-people links.

ASEAN spotlight in 2018

A historic shift came in 2018 with ten ASEAN leaders as chief guests, honouring 25 years of Look East Policy evolving into Act East. Leaders included Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Hun Sen, Indonesia's Joko Widodo, Laos' Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia's Najib Razak, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Vietnam's Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. This multi-nation parade showcased ASEAN military contingents, signaling India's Indo-Pacific focus.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Jair Bolsonaro usher in 2019-2020

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa headlined 2019, evoking anti-colonial solidarity and boosting trade amid India's African outreach. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro followed in 2020, highlighting BRICS synergy and defense cooperation before the pandemic paused traditions.

Pandemic pause: 2021-2022 without guests

No chief guests attended in 2021 or 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, with parades scaled down to prioritise health amid global lockdowns.

Post-pandemic revival with Sisi and Macron

Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi marked the 2023 comeback, the first Egyptian leader invited, with his contingent marching alongside Indian troops to symbolize North African ties. French President Emmanuel Macron returned in 2024 for a sixth French invitation, reinforcing defense pacts like Scorpene submarines.

Prabowo and EU Duo in recent years

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto was chief guest in 2025, building on ASEAN bonds with his fourth national invite. For 2026, European heavyweights Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission President) and António Costa (European Council President) share honours- the first joint EU leadership appearance- spotlighting free trade talks and tech collaborations.

Here is the full list of chief guests since 2015

Year Chief Guest Country/Post Key significance 2015 Barack Obama USA, President First US President; strategic pivot ​ 2016 François Hollande France, President Rafale deal milestone ​ 2017 Mohamed bin Zayed UAE, Crown Prince Energy-economic surge ​ 2018 10 ASEAN Leaders Various Act East Policy peak ​ 2019 Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa, President Global South solidarity ​ 2020 Jair Bolsonaro Brazil, President BRICS momentum ​ 2021-22 None NIL COVID hiatus ​ 2023 Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Egypt, President Africa revival ​ 2024 Emmanuel Macron France, President Horizon 2047 ties ​ 2025 Prabowo Subianto Indonesia, President ASEAN continuity ​ 2026 Ursula von der Leyen & António Costa EU, Commission & Council Presidents Europe FTA push

This selective guest list weaves India's foreign policy narrative, from transatlantic bridges to Eurasian outreach.