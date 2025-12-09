India bundle South Africa for their lowest total in T20Is to win 1st T20I by 101 runs India shot South Africa for just 74 runs in the first T20I in the defence of 175 runs as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Hardik Pandya was the star for India as he smashed 59 runs off 28 balls to propel India to a match-winning score.

Cuttack:

India thumped South Africa in the first T20I by a massive margin of 100 runs. The visitors were skittled for their lowest total ever in the shortest format of the game as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. This also turned out to be India's first win over South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in three T20Is. Hardik Pandya was the hero for India in this match as he propelled the home team to 175 runs with an explosive 59-run knock.

After losing the toss, India got off to a poor start, losing their opener, Shubman Gill, in the very first over. Captain Suryakumar Yadav followed soon and when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed, the score was only 48 runs in the seventh over. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel rebuilt, but both players struggled to score at even run a ball.

It was Hardik Pandya who provided the real impetus to the innings as he came out to bat at number six. He smashed the South African bowlers left, right and centre right from the word go to turn the game on its head. The all-rounder, on his comeback, smashed a 25-ball half-century and remained unbeaten on 59 off just 28 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Thanks to his knock, India added 71 runs in the last six overs to post 175 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

South Africa collapse under pressure

In response, South Africa lost their opener Quinton de Kock in the first over itself and they could never recover from the early blow. Arshdeep Singh struck twice in his first two overs and every Indian bowler chipped in with at least a wicket as the Proteas fell like nine pins.

After Arshdeep, it was Axar Patel who castled Aiden Markram and then Hardik Pandya joined in to continue their slump. Jasprit Bumrah came back for the second spell and ended their last hope by dismissing Dewald Brevis, who was looking good in the middle. However, the youngster didn't have much option but to heave as no batter stood with him. Meanwhile, Bumrah completed 100 wickets in T20Is to become only the fifth bowler in the world to pick 100 or more scalps across all three formats of the game.

Varun Chakaravarthy was amongst the wickets yet again, accounting for two wickets as he never let South African batters settle and in the end, even Shivam Dube picked up a wicket as India stamped their authority on South Africa to win the opening game of the series by 101 runs.