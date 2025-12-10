3 players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will target in IPL 2026 auction Chennai Super Kings have INR 43.40 crore left in the purse to spend in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. They will look to strengthen their lower order batting and bowling departments and keeping that in mind, here are three players they could sign.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings were involved in a blockbuster trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026 retention day. They have let go of one of their cover stars in Ravindra Jadeja and signed Sanju Samson, who is an excellent addition, to say the least. He will provide some much-needed stability and experience at the top of the order and can also be MS Dhoni’s long-term replacement as a keeper, if not leader.

Nevertheless, the five-time champions have several other areas they need to address. Thanks to some replacement signings last year, they have sorted out some part of the batting unit but a lot of work needs to be done in the auction to compete for the title. They finished at the bottom of the table last year and to change their fortune, here are three cricketers that the Gaikwad-led side will surely target during the auction on December 16.

3. Wanindu Hasaranga

Chennai Super Kings are in desperate need to improve their spin options and lower-order batting. They always prefer the number eight player to contribute with the bat, as it also gives Dhoni some flexibility. Since the options are very limited in the mini-auction, Wanindu Hasaranga could be one of the cricketers they target. Rajasthan Royals released him after buying him for INR 5.25 crore and he could now be on CSK’s radar.

2. Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants retained Ravi Bishnoi for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he failed to prove his mettle in the last edition of the competition, claiming only nine wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.83 and which led to LSG releasing him. Chennai, in the meantime, will be heavily interested in the player. As mentioned, they will look to bolster their spin unit, and there’s no better quality available than Bishnoi in the auction.

1. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone will certainly be on CSK’s radar. Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him for INR 8.75 crore ahead of IPL 2025 and it was Chennai who bid the second last bid of INR 8.5 crore. Last year, they couldn’t get hold of the England international, but this year, with INR 43.40 crore left in the bank, Livingstone could be on his way to Chennai. He will fix their finishing issue as Chennai need someone who can bat at six and bowl a bit.