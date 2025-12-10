IndiGo crisis: DGCA forms Oversight Team to monitor cancellation and refund status, on-time performance IndiGo Crisis: Issuing an order, the DGCA said the eight member team comprises senior flight operations inspectors, including Capt Vikram Sharma, Capt Kapil Mangalik, Capt VP Singh, Capt Apoorva Agarwal, Capt Swati Loomba, Capt Aman Suhag, Capt Nitya Jain and Capt NJ Singh.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday formed an eight member oversight team to monitor IndiGo’s operations, cancellation and refund status amid large-scale airline disruptions. Issuing an order, the DGCA said the eight member team comprises senior flight operations inspectors, including Capt Vikram Sharma, Capt Kapil Mangalik, Capt VP Singh, Capt Apoorva Agarwal, Capt Swati Loomba, Capt Aman Suhag, Capt Nitya Jain and Capt NJ Singh.

“Two members from the above team will be deployed at Indigo Corporate office, Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurgaon on a daily basis,” the order read. The DGCA said that the team will look into the airline’s total fleet, average stage length, total number of pilots, network details and crew utilisation in hours.

Earlier, the DGCA directed crisis-ridden IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to appear at its office on Thursday and submit a complete report, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions, a statement said on Wednesday.



Elbers has been asked to appear at the DGCA office at 3 pm on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said that the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting.



As per the regulator's order, the airline has been asked to present information on the flight restoration, recruitment plan of pilots and crew, with updated position of pilot and cabin crew strength, number of flights cancelled and refunds processed, among others.



Following large-scale disruptions to its services, which resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled, delayed/ rescheduled, the DGCA appointed a panel to probe the disruptions.



The four-member committee has been mandated to identify the root causes behind the operational breakdown. It comprises Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal.

The panel will closely examine manpower planning, fluctuating crew rostering systems and the airline's readiness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots.



Announced by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on December 5, the panel will also review IndiGo's compliance with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation provisions. This includes assessing gaps admitted by the airline and fixing accountability for planning failures that resulted in widespread disruptions.