  Goa govt bans firecrackers, electronic fireworks in pubs, nightclubs and restaurants after deadly fire

Goa govt bans firecrackers, electronic fireworks in pubs, nightclubs and restaurants after deadly fire

Twenty-five persons were killed in the fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight on December 6.

Panaji:

In the wake of the recent fire incident in a nightclub, killing 25 people, the Goa government on Wednesday announced a ban on firecrackers and similar activities across all hotels, pubs, nightclubs, and restaurants in the state. According to the order, the use of traditional firecrackers, electronic fireworks, and fire-based performances or fire games is now prohibited in hotels, pubs, nightclubs, and restaurants throughout Goa.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any repeat of such mishaps and to enhance public safety during the peak tourist season. 

