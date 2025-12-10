'They are in Thailand': Lawyer of Luthra brothers to Delhi court judge in Goa nightclub fire case Goa nightclub fire case: Currently, the Luthra brothers have received no relief. The case will be heard again tomorrow.

Panaji:

Delhi’s Rohini Court heard the Goa nightclub fire case on Wednesday and observed that the applicant was not physically present within its jurisdiction and questioned how the petition for anticipatory bail could be considered maintainable in such circumstances. In response, Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir for Luthra brothers cited legal precedents to address the court’s query. He submitted that he was moving the application because the applicant is a permanent resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

Clients are in Thailand, says Luthra brothers’ lawyer

During the hearing of the matter, the judge asked, ‘where is your client’, referring to Luthra brothers of the Goa night club and in response, the lawyer replied, ‘They are in Thailand’.

He emphasised that the sole relief sought was protection from arrest. Counsel for the state, however, requested time to file a detailed status report. He stated that the accused had fled the country, that a Non‑Bailable Warrant (NBW) had already been issued by the Goa court, and that other relevant facts needed to be placed on record.

The Rohini court directed Goa to file its reply with all necessary details and fixed the matter for consideration the following day. At this stage, Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir urged the Court to grant interim protection to the applicant until the next hearing. The State’s counsel opposed this request, firmly resisting any grant of interim relief.

Currently, the Luthra brothers have received no relief. The case will be heard again tomorrow.

Ajay Gupta handed over to Goa Police

In the meantime, Ajay Gupta, who was arrested by the Delhi Police, has been handed over to the Goa Police. He is not the brother of Delhi-based builder Amit Gupta, but his friend. Builder Amit Gupta had introduced Ajay Gupta to the restaurant-owning brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

According to Delhi Police sources, interrogation and documents revealed that the place in Goa where the fire broke out was initially rented by Ajay Gupta, where he ran his cafe under a different name.

Later, these two brothers took over the place from Ajay Gupta and started their Romeo Lane bar and restaurant, making Ajay Gupta a partner with a 10 percent share.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Gupta said that he is "only a partner" as he was brought to Delhi's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the blaze that killed 25 people.

Later, Gupta was taken to LNJP Hospital for medical tests, from where he would be taken to Saket court for the transit remand. Sources said he was questioned by Goa Police and it initiated formal procedures to apprehend him and seek a transit remand.

Gupta had been evading investigators since December 6

The sources added that Gupta had been evading investigators since the December 6 blaze in north Goa's Arpora area. "A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after Goa Police failed to find him in Delhi during their first search.

He was later located at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself citing spine-related medical issues. After the medical clearance, he was detained and brought to the Crime Branch office for further procedures," the source added.

Goa Police arrested five staff members of nightclub

Goa Police has already arrested five staff members of the nightclub -- chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli -- in connection with the tragedy.

Also Read:

Goa nightclub fire: Third property owned by Luthra brothers demolished after government order